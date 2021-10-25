It’s out with the old and in with the new for JoJo Siwa. The former Dance Moms star is known for her brightly-colored wardrobe and bleach blonde hair, but it looks like she’s switching things up just in time for the Halloween holiday. On Oct. 23, Siwa debuted a new hairdo and it’s so different from what fans are used to. The new photos of JoJo Siwa's brown hair will leave you shook.

Siwa technically dyed her hair for her 2021 Halloween costume, so fans are wondering whether it will be permanent or not. But either way, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she debuted her new ‘do on the gram. As she explained, her brunette look was created to channel Jenna Johnson, her Dancing With The Stars co-star.

“It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson,” Siwa captioned her post. “Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes. definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc.”

The slideshow post began with a photo of Siwa posing with Johnson in matching outfits. They both pulled their dark brown hair into a ponytail and rocked twinning workout sets. You can see Siwa’s brown hair transformation below.

To be fair, this isn’t the first time Siwa has surprised fans by going brunette. She dyed her hair brown for a whopping two days in 2020, but it was still enough time to catch fans’ attention. At the time, Siwa posted a video clip which showed her walking out of the camera frame with blonde hair and walking back in with chocolate brown hair. “Wait for it,” she captioned the clip.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Jojo Siwa’s 2021 Halloween costume, it’s that she looks fierce with absolutely any hair color.