Calling all JoBro fans, this is an SOS! Three years after their 2019 comeback, the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that new music is on the way. Happiness Begins marked a new era of the Jonas Brothers following their six year hiatus, a long-awaited reunion after the three brothers focused on solo careers and side projects for most of the 2010s. Obviously, the band didn’t really break up because they are brothers IRL, but they took their hiatus years to find their own individual sounds and pursue passion projects; Nick went solo, Joe formed a band, and Kevin had a reality show (we don’t need to talk about the reality show). Each creative endeavor the boys pursued solo eventually lead them back to one another with their 2019 reunion release, and now the Jonas Brothers are ready to do it again. A cheeky Instagram announcement on Sept. 22 gave fans a promise that a new Jonas Brothers album isn’t only in the works — it’s already done.

The Instagram pic showed the boys gathered around a piano, likely harmonizing for music that will break our hearts, and the caption read “Making the new album.” The announcement was exciting enough on its own, but then Joe commented and it was music to every fans’ ears. He wrote, “You mean the finished album.” Mic. Drop.

Joe’s comment gives fans hope for new music sooner rather than later. There hasn’t been any promotion beyond the single Instagram post, so the announcement came as a total surprise to fans — especially the fact that it’s already finished. The new album will be the band’s sixth studio album, and their second since reuniting to release Happiness Begins in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It sounds like it’s only a matter of time before new JoBro music becomes the soundtrack for the rest of this year — we just have to wait a little bit longer.