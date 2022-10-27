Major congrats are in order for Paradise’s favorite success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got married in a courthouse wedding (a Bachelor Nation first?). On Oct. 27, they shared a video of their nuptials on Instagram and YouTube, adding a “JUST MARRIED” caption to clear up any confusion.

Sharing a video of their low-key ceremony on joint post on Instagram, the couple clarified that a bigger celebration was still to come. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!” they wrote. (Um, agreed.) Sharing the clip to his IG Story, Amabile added, “Hard launching our marriage.”

Their vows might not have been personalized, but they were certainly sweet. For his part, Amabile ad-libbed a little bit. “Of course I do,” he responded when asked if he would “take Serena to be his spouse.” Later in the ceremony, when asked if he promised to “love, honor, cherish, and keep her for as long as you both shall live,” he had a simple answer: “Always.” (Goosebumps!)

Pitt kept her vows a little more straightforward, saying “I do” to both questions. Finally, when the officiant encouraged them to take off their masks and kiss, the couple started giggling. Talk about adorable!

The couple got engaged during the finale of Bachelor In Paradise Season 7, which aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Though they didn’t have the easiest go of it on the beach, that only made their connection stronger. ICYMI, Amabile’s ex Kendall Long was also on the shores of BIP, and she even made one last appearance before Amabile and Pitt’s engagement — giving them her support.

At the time, Amabile explained the situation to Pitt. “If anything it just made me more confident in how much I do love you,” he told his now-wife. The duo left the beach engaged and in love, and it looks like they finally took the next step to make it courthouse-official... and Bachelor Nation could not be happier.

“Whaaat?!! Amazing. Congrats,” Nick Viall commented on their video. Rachael Kirkconnell also shared her support, “Stop it right now!!!!! ... Congrats I love u!!!” And they were far from the only celebratory comments.

Let’s hear it for the prom king and queen of Paradise!