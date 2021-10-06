When a couple gets named the prom king and queen of Paradise, you know they must have something special between them. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were crowned Paradise royalty at the first-ever Bachelor In Paradise prom, which is a testament to how strong their relationship was all season. Now that we’ve reached the end of BIP Season 7 and Joe and Serena made it official with an engagement, the real test of their relationship will be seeing how they fare out in the real world. Here’s everything we know about what Joe and Serena are up to after Bachelor In Paradise.

It wasn’t that long ago that Joe was still moping around the beach single and upset about his break-up with BIP alum Kendall Long. But, things took a quick, happy turn for Joe once sparks flew with Serena. Even Kendall’s entrance into (and exit from) this season could mess with the special connection between Joe and Serena. They were one of the first couples to say that they were falling in love with each other, and in the finale episode, they made eyes at each other during a super-sweet overnight date. “I’m not someone that talks about my feelings, but it’s easy with her,” Joe said. “I can’t help but look at her and feel like, I love this woman.” Meanwhile, Serena said it would be hard to turn down a proposal from Joe.

It seemed like it was going to be totally smooth sailing for Joe and Serena... but then Kendall returned to the beach. Joe waited for Serena at their private final Rose Ceremony, but instead Kendall showed up to tell Joe she needed to have a bit more closure. She said that the beach had so many memories and she was surprised by how “overwhelming” being there was for her. But, she also told Joe she was happy for him. “I’m really excited for you and Serena and I feel like I couldn't leave this beach without fully expressing that to you,” she said. With that, Kendall finally left Paradise.

Then it was Serena’s turn to join Joe on the beach, and he was honest with her about the fact that Kendall made one last appearance. But, it only made Joe even more sure about his relationship with Serena. “If anything it just made me more confident in how much I do love you,” he told her. With that, Joe got down on one knee. He popped the question and Serena said yes.

Joe and Serena have been pretty secretive about their relationship on social media, but at the end of the finale, ABC confirmed that Joe and Serena are still together. It made for the perfect fairy tale ending for Paradise’s royal couple.