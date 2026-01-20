Jenny Slate calls Justin Baldoni a "fraud" in unsealed texts.

It doesn’t look like the It Ends With Us drama will end anytime soon. On Jan. 20, four months before Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni is set to go to trial, Jenny Slate’s texts about Baldoni were unsealed. In the texts, which date back to June 2023, Slate was blunt about her experience on It Ends With Us and how she feels about Baldoni.

Per People, Slate texted her team bout doing press for the film "i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing. And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional." (Heath is the president of Wayfarer Studios and a close friend/business partner of Baldoni.)

In other texts, Slate described the filming experience as “a really gross and disturbing shoot,” adding that she was “one of many who feel [this] way.” Slate added that she and Lively “both complained directly” about the shoot.

“Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is," Slate wrote in another unsealed text.

She wrote in a separate message, "I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude."

"He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist," Slate added. "Lots of lessons learned!" Baldoni has not publicly responded to these texts.

Slate’s text messages were sent over a year before rumors of on-set tension first spread in June 2024. In December 2024, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and accusing him of organizing a smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively, which was later dismissed.

In June, Lively’s team released a statement about the judge’s decision. “Today's opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times,” her team told USA Today on June 10, 2025.

“As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," her lawyers’ statement continued. "We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages, and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”