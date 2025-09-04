This post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Jenny Han is not here for the hate. After The Summer I Turned Pretty fans criticized the latest season (specifically Episode 9), Han addressed the comments on TikTok — and it doesn’t sound like she was too happy about the audience’s feedback.

As the showrunner and EP of the Prime Video series (plus, the author of the books), Han has been defensive about hate surrounding Season 3. After Episode 9 aired on Sept. 3, one fan commented on TikTok, “Jenny we don’t have time for this, there’s two episodes left and you gave us NOTHING this episode.” According to a screenshot, shared to Reddit, Han responded, “I gave you the last 4 years of my life. I have given all I have to give, enjoy!”

The episode focused on the aftermath of Belly and Jeremiah’s canceled wedding. Most of the hour-long episode was taken up by Jeremiah getting drunk and nursing a hangover, Belly locating her stolen backpack in Paris, and Steven and Taylor getting back together. For Team Conrad stans, there was not a lot of material.

Plenty of commenters were disappointed with the “filler” episode. “jenny, we need to talk about episode 9 bc why did i watch jeremiah in bed for 40 minutes,” another TikToker wrote. “Jenny, this episode could’ve been an email,” another comment read.

This isn’t the first time Han has clapped back at haters. ICYMI, Episode 8 ended with Belly and Conrad both at the airport. While she boarded her flight to Paris, she saw Conrad waiting for his flight to California. Fans called out the moment as unlikely, considering international flights and domestic flights typically depart from different terminals.

In response, Han proved that it was, in fact, possible. She shared an Instagram story: a screenshot from massport.com, which gives insight on the structure of Boston Logan airport. “Terminal E is the primary international terminal at Boston Logan servicing international arrivals and departures; however, international departures may leave from any of Boston Logan’s four terminals. Please check your airline directly for gate assignments prior to arriving at the airport,” the website read. Han paired the proof with Dua Lipa’s song “Blow Your Mind.”