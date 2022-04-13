A Netflix Doc All About J.Lo Is Coming Soon

Whether its for her high-energy music, her magnetic acting career, or her endlessly fascinating love life, Jennifer Lopez has managed to always be the name on everyone’s lips for decades now. But there’s another side to her that we don’t see all too often. Now, she’s sharing everything with her fans in a new Netflix documentary that promises to not only delve into her creative process, but also her personal life as she looks ahead to her next chapter. It sounds like Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime is going to be a can’t-miss Netflix movie, so here’s when you can stream it and what to expect.

There’s a lot to talk about when it comes to J.Lo and her all-encompassing pop culture impact, but the doc’s title is a clear nod to the areas it will focus on. At its core, Halftime will be a concert film depicting the countless rehearsals, fittings, and planning sessions that helped craft her spectacle-filled 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. However, the movie’s title has a second meaning as well. The doc will drop one month before Lopez’s 53rd birthday on July 24, and another huge focus will be the superstar’s thoughts on aging in the public eye. “While many may view Lopez’s age as a reason to slow down — or cover up and quiet down — Halftime is her chance to prove she’s only revving up to get loud(er),” Netflix shared in its announcement writeup.

J.Lo’s Halftime Premiere Date

Lopez shared the poster for her upcoming documentary to Instagram on Wednesday, April 13. The image is a close-up of Lopez’s face, as she gazes into the future. The image also revealed that the doc will be available to stream on Netflix beginning June 14.

J.Lo’s Halftime Trailer

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer yet, but hopefully fans will get a first taste of the doc soon enough since the premiere date is quickly approaching. It definitely sounds like the Super Bowl halftime show will be a central focus of the movie, but it’s unclear what elements of Lopez’s personal life will make the cut. Given Lopez’s incredibly buzzy love life in the last couple years, fans can only hope she’ll share some new deets about Ben Affleck or Alex Rodriguez.

Look for Halftime to start the party when it drops on Netflix on June 14.