Fans Dragged J.Lo's 2021 AMAs Performance For 1 Reason

The 2021 American Music Awards were packed with show-stopping performances, and Jennifer Lopez’s dreamy, romantic time on the stage was no exception. The mega star had the whole audience with hearts in their eyes while she sang her new single “On My Way” in a wedding gown, but some fans online weren’t buying every aspect of the performance. Shortly after she left the stage, fans began asking if J.Lo was lip-syncing at the 2021 AMAs.

Usually, Lopez absolutely shuts it down when she hits the stage to perform her upbeat pop hits with incredible choreo, but she took a different approach at this year’s American Music Awards. The superstar performed “On My Way,” her emotional new single that will be featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, and tapped into the ballad’s hopeful drama by singing in a wedding dress among ethereal fog and several screens playing clips from the movie. Of course, that’s the exact type of performance a romantic ballad requires, but viewers didn’t think it was exactly where J.Lo excels.

Pretty much immediately after she started singing, viewers took to Twitter with claims that Lopez was lip-syncing in her performance. It’s typically understandable for pop stars to lip-sync their songs when also nailing high-level choreography and incredible demanding dance moves, but it becomes a little more cringe-y in a slower ballad.

While the vocals were a bit... suspicious for many fans, J.Lo’s stage presence was as undeniable as always. She really had everyone’s jaws on the floor after a super-quick outfit change at the beginning of the song, walking behind a pillar in a black top, and then emerging from the other side in her full gown and a wedding veil covering her face.

J.Lo’s AMAs performance was her second time performing “On My Way” onstage, after debuting the track during the Global Citizen Live concert back in September. The romantic ballad will be featured in her upcoming movie Marry Me, in which Lopez plays a pop star who marries a random fan (Owen Wilson) after learning that her partner (Maluma) has been cheating on her.

The new movie will hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022, just in time for Valentine’s Day, so American Music Awards viewers who weren’t as impressed by J.Lo’s vocals can at least look forward to what’s sure to be another sweet and fun rom-com acting turn from her soon.