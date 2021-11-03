After years of keeping a low profile online, JAY-Z has finally joined Instagram. The “Empire Stare of Mind” rapper signed up for the app on Nov. 2 and his newfound presence made quite a splash. Overnight, he racked up 1.8 million followers, and the number is sure to continue skyrocketing. But the best part of all? His new profile proved that his lady, Beyoncé, is always top of mind. JAY-Z followed one person on Instagram and it’s his wife.

Beyoncé has been holding it down on Instagram since 2012, so it was high time for her hubby to join the app as well. He created his account using the Instagram handle @jayz, and included a childhood photo as his avatar. It seems Jay-Z may have created his page to promote his latest film, The Harder They Fall. He only shared one post in his first day on the app — a promo pic for the forthcoming Netflix flick. The film is slated to hit the streaming service on Nov. 3 and features Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and more.

Right off the bat, JAY-Z collected a slew of famous followers, including fellow rappers such as Jaden Smith, Tyga, A$AP Ferg, and Juicy J. It seemed everyone, even the app itself, was shocked to see his first post. “Welcome!!!” Instagram commented below his pic, along with a surprise emoji.

If JAY-Z needs a few tips on curating the perfect page, he can probably look to his wife. Beyoncé has built herself a massive following of 216 million people, and her page is full of fashion inspo, travel ‘grams, and of course, pics with her hubby. Oh, and it’s safe to say their Insta strategy is the same. Beyoncé wasn’t following anyone until her husband joined the app, but is now following him and no one else.

Hopefully, fans will get an even closer look at Jay-Z’s life through his new Instagram page.