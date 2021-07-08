Jamie-Lynn Clapped Back At Speculation That She's On Britney's Payroll

Britney Spears' family has come under intense scrutiny as a result of the #FreeBritney movement. Britney’s June 23 court testimony, in which she asked to terminate her conservatorship and expressed her desire to sue her family for alleged mistreatment, intensified the scrutiny. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Britney’s team for comment on claims made in her testimony, but did not hear back.) Well, one family member wants to make her stance perfectly clear — especially when it comes to Britney’s finances. In a new Instagram Story, Jamie-Lynn Spears responded to rumors she's on Britney's payroll.

Jamie-Lynn’s response was sparked by a July 3 New Yorker exposé titled, “Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare.” In it, authors Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino claimed, “Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her." In other words, Jamie-Lynn is seemingly the only family member *not* on Britney's payroll, despite some fan theories that she’s been mooching off of her sister for years. (The rumors weren’t entirely unfounded, considering Jamie-Lynn was reportedly designated as the trustee of Britney’s multi-million dollar trust in August 2020.)

In response to the New Yorker article, Jamie-Lynn took to her Instagram Story to confirm that she is not, in fact, on her sister's payroll. “Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone,” she wrote in her July 6 Instagram Story.

The Instagram Story wasn’t Jamie-Lynn’s first time asking #FreeBritney supporters to leave her alone. A few days before her July 6 Instagram Story, Jamie-Lynn highlighted the intensity of the backlash she's been facing by posting another Instagram Story that simply read: “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

INSTAGRAM

While Britney didn’t specifically name Jamie-Lynn during her harrowing June 23 testimony, the singer did call her family out for failing to support her when she was put on new medication against her will and forced to stay at her home under the watch of six nurses. "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it," she said of the dark time . "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad... He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing." At another point in her testimony, she claimed, “My family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years.”

Shortly after Britney’s claims, Jamie-Lynn seemed to distance herself from the rest of her family in an Instagram Story. “I’m not my family. I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself,” she explained in an Instagram Story video following Britney's testimony. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will."