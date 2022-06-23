OMG, ITZY Announced Dates For Their First World Tour

ITZY has finally shared more details about their first world tour, the CHECKMATE tour. Just weeks after announcing which cities they’ll perform in, the K-pop group recently revealed their tour venues, dates, and ticket info. MIDZY, if you’re planning to see ITZY live, here’s what you need to know before tickets go on sale.

The group’s CHECKMATE world tour is named after their upcoming mini-album of the same name, which drops on Friday, July 15. ITZY announced their latest project on June 2 by dropping a comeback schedule listing all the important dates as part of their album promotions, including their tour which kicks off this summer.

Check out all the details about ITZY’s first world tour below.

When does ITZY’s CHECKMATE world tour begin?

ITZY will kick off their tour with back-to-back concerts in Seoul on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.

Which cities and venues will ITZY visit on their CHECKMATE world tour?

Apart from their Seoul concerts, ITZY will visit eight cities in the United States this fall: Los Angeles; Phoenix; Dallas; Sugar Land, Texas; Atlanta; Chicago; Boston; and New York.

When do tickets for ITZY’s CHECKMATE world tour go on sale?

Tickets for ITZY’s Seoul concerts will have two different sales. Those who are part of the group’s fanclub will have access to a presale that will begin on Tuesday, July 5, at 8 p.m. KST, and it will finish at 11:59 p.m. KST. Meanwhile, the general sale will be on Tuesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. KST.

Tickets for the North American leg of ITZY’s tour go on sale on Wednesday, June 29, at 3 p.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

What is ITZY’s CHECKMATE world tour setlist?

Fans won’t know the group’s setlist until their first performance in Seoul on Aug. 6. However, it’ll likely include their hit singles like “Dalla Dalla,” “Not Shy,” and “Loco,” as well as new songs off their CHECMATE mini-album.

All this to say that concert season just got a lot more exciting.