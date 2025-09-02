With only a few episodes left of The Summer I Turned Pretty, even fans of Jenny Han’s novels are in uncharted territory. The show’s final season concluded the events of the third book in its eighth episode, meaning that truly anything could happen in the remaining three episodes. And some eagle-eyed viewers have put together a strong theory about one huge potential twist that may be coming.

According to a popular new fan theory, one character may secretly be pregnant in the show’s final season. The speculation has blown up after the rehearsal dinner for Jeremiah and Belly’s wedding in Episode 8, during which Adam’s assistant/girlfriend Kayleigh notably did not drink her champagne with everyone else after the toasts. The small but telling detail caused fans to rewatch Kayleigh’s earlier scenes, with a TikTok video pointing out Adam was asking Kayleigh “Are you happy?” and “Is this what you wanted?” during a background conversation at the start of the season, seemingly speaking about a newly discovered pregnancy.

A pregnancy would also explain why Adam has been so insistent on getting his sons to accept his relationship with Kayleigh for the first time right now, even though they’ve presumably been together for many years.

Prime Video

The birth of a new little sibling for Conrad and Jeremiah would likely cause chaos for the Fisher boys, who are still dealing with the loss of their mother Susannah. On top of that, Han has confirmed that Jeremiah still doesn’t know that his father had an affair with Kayleigh while Susannah was still alive — a pregnancy reveal threatens to bring even more complex secrets to light.

Prime Video

Kayleigh isn’t the only TSITP character to garner pregnancy rumors in the show’s final season. Some fans have also theorized that Belly’s best friend Taylor could also be hiding a pregnancy because of her suspicious behavior after hooking up with Steven at the beginning of Season 3. Neither of these pregnancies are in Han’s novels, but the author has made it clear that the show will go in a different direction with its ending.