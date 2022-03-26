Doja Cat Tweeted She's Quitting Music After A Tense Twitter Fight With Fans

Pop sensation Doja Cat alluded to quitting her music career this week after a falling out with fans. The drama all started when the 26-year-old singer and rapper was slated to perform at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay on March 22. After a powerful storm canceled the festival that also featured headliners MGK and Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat got into a back-and-forth with her South American fans online, and the exchange led to a pretty surprising proclamation. So, is Doja Cat really quitting music? Let’s get into everything that went down.

The Twitter storm that followed the actual storm in Paraguay had the artist under fire for apparently not showing up for her fans in Paraguay, who reportedly waited outside her hotel. In a now-deleted tweet from March 24, Doja Cat claimed that there wasn't anyone waiting outside for her when she left her hotel the next morning. In addition, the "Kiss Me More" rapper apologized for her performance on Thursday, March 24 in Brazil and promised she would do better at her next show for Lollapalooza Brazil.

That same day, she tweeted that she was "not sorry" and that she had "moved on" from the situation. However, in a dramatic move, Doja Cat tweeted that she won't be taking photos with anyone else after this tour. As tweets from her Paraguayan fans began to take over, Doja posted that she has no desire to continue making music, tweeting, "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this."

Things escalated when her last tweet of the night had fans worrying she was done with music once and for all, making her message clear by changing her display name to "i quit" on Twitter.

Fans in disbelief joked that she would be back "in 3 days. 1 week top." Doja Cat has since doubled down on her statement, changing her name to "i quit still," and her latest tweet calling out Brazil.

It made things worse when fans began comparing her to fellow headliners MGK, who surprised fans outside his hotel with a free concert, and Miley Cyrus, who posted a video of her on Twitter singing her song "Stay" for her Paraguay fans.

However, this isn't the first time the singer has struggled with issues on Twitter. In May 2020, she was trending for all the wrong reasons in the hashtag #DojaIsOverParty. That time, it was over allegations of her engaging in racist conversations on online chatting platform Tinychat. She has denied these claims and apologized for offending anyone.

Whether or not Doja Cat is really quitting music is under speculation as she is still scheduled for her "After Hours Till Dawn" tour across the US and Canada. Hopefully she's not serious about quitting and this was just a momentary freakout.