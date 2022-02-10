This Boba Fett Theory About Cad Bane Could Change Everything

The Book of Boba Fett was never presented as getting a second season, but more of a bridge story focusing on the long-time fan-favorite bounty hunter. For many, that came with the concern that the character would not make it to the show's end. (After all, in recent films, Luke, Han, and Leia were all offed.) But though Boba Fett survived the experience, one other long-time character did not: Cad Bane. Except, as always, fans are not convinced. Is Cad Bane really dead? Let's look at the evidence.

Warning: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett follow. Cad Bane, the man who trained Boba Fett into the fighter he is, was a central secondary character in the animated Star Wars universe. The legendary bounty hunter appeared in The Clone Wars and its new spin-off, The Bad Batch. But his appearance in the live-action Boba Fett series was a shock for many, despite the penultimate episode bringing in nearly half a dozen characters from the animated shows at once.

But Bane wasn't long for this new world of 3D existence, and by the series finale, he was as dead as a doornail. He and Fett got into a duel which at first seemed like it was designed to take out the titular Fett but then turned around at the last minute. Instead, Fett came out victorious, offing his old mentor with the tools of those who had helped him find life again, the Tusken Raiders.

Lucasfilm

However, fans aren't so convinced, even though the weapon went straight into Bane's chest on camera for everyone to see. (If he'd been taken out off-screen, that would be different.) But fans noticed as the camera glided away from Bane's body, the little red light on his chest, indicating his heartbeat, was still blinking. Moreover, that light never went out before the cutaway.

Now, that might not seem like a significant thing; perhaps it was an error on the part of the show. However, fans should remember this series started with an impossible escape from a Sarlacc pit. Boba Fett's entire survival upended decades of Star Wars fans assuming the bounty hunter was slowly digested over thousands of years. There's little reason to think Bane couldn't pull the same stunt if Fett could escape that. And if Bane does survive, he'll be out for revenge.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi coming as the next stand-alone series, there is also a chance fans could see Bane again. The new series will be set about 20 years before the events of The Book of Boba Fett. So viewers shouldn't count Bane out, no matter what his fate.

All episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+.