Here's How Insecure Season 5 Randomly Sparked Drama With A Sorority

The final season of Insecure isn’t just serving up relationship drama; it also unexpectedly created a stir on social media over one tiny detail. In the highly anticipated Season 5 premiere, Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany headed back to Stanford for their college reunion, but some members of a historic sorority weren’t happy to see their insignia appear in the episode. If you’re confused, here’s everything you need to know about the Insecure Alpha Kappa Alpha drama that went down following the episode.

The main focus of Insecure’s Season 5 premiere, which aired on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 24, was Issa and Molly slowly reconnecting after their huge falling out in Season 4. However, it was a tiny detail in Tiffany’s costuming that blew up on Twitter. The episode revealed that Tiffany was a member of the historic Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, as she can be seen wearing the sorority’s shield insignia in a few scenes.

Since AKA is the first-ever intercollegiate African American sorority — with high-profile members like Kamala Harris, Maya Angelou, and Ava DuVernay — its traditions and symbols are held in very high esteem by its members, so much so that some AKAs took issue with non-AKA member Amanda Seales (who plays Tiffany) wearing the sorority’s shield. “This girl is not a Soror and had my SHIELD on her body?!” one member wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per People. “Please do not do that again. That's wildly disrespectful!” (Elite Daily reached out to Warner Bros. about the negative responses but did not hear back in time for publication.)

As the responses began piling up, Seales took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she was simply playing a character. “I am not a Soror. Tiffany is a Soror. Tiffany is a character on a TV show,” Seales said. “I didn’t write the character; I play the character. I’m not a Soror; I’m an actress, and I’m playing a character on a TV show.”

Insecure’s creator and star Issa Rae also jumped into the conversation, joking that she’d have HBO delete an upcoming episode in a since-deleted response to an angry tweet, according to People. She went on to poke a bit of fun at the whole situation by tweeting a clip from a 2011 episode of her web series The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl. The video shows a group of sorority sisters aggressively excluding a woman who tries to join in on their step routine.

New episodes of Insecure’s final season air Sunday nights on HBO.