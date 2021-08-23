Nothing is more frustrating for a celebrity than when false rumors about their life run rampant. And while sometimes the internet is spot on with their theories, there’s times online gossip turns out to be completely false. Case in point? Iggy Azalea said she’s never even met the person she’s rumored to be dating. Iggy Azalea's response to rumors she's dating Tristan Thompson proves she’s not here for fake news.

Thompson has recently been making headlines for his split from Khloé Kardashian, but one YouTuber seems to think he’s been romantically tied to someone else. In a video posted on Aug. 16, one YouTuber, Tasha K, insisted he’s been kicking it with Azalea. “Does (Khloe) know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f*cking?” the YouTuber asked in the video.

The video has since caught Azalea’s eye, and she wasn’t exactly happy about it.

“Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like… Y’all are really that bored?!?!” she tweeted on Aug. 22. “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man.I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.”

Azalea went on to call the rumor a “baseless lie” and slammed those who feed into the hearsay about her private life.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullsh*t, so I’m actually annoyed,” Azalea wrote.

While Azalea is out here hitting back at false dating rumors, Kardashian is doing the same. Thompson’s ex spat back at online trolls who claimed she already got back with her ex and had “no self worth for doing so.”

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me,” Kardashian tweeted on Aug. 16.

If there’s any lesson to be learned here, it’s that internet rumors can spiral out of control at an alarming rate, and it doesn’t sound like either of these ladies are dating Thompson at this point in time.