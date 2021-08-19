Here Are All The Songs On Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Soundtrack

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest book-to-TV limited series adaptation of a best seller on streaming. From HBO’s Big Little Lies to Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, these are series championed (and usually executive produced) by their lead female stars, creating plum roles for women onscreen that might not otherwise come along. Like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a novel by author Liane Moriarty and helmed by David E. Kelley. It also has a serious set of tunes. Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers soundtrack is full of bangers that stand the test of time.

Nine Perfect Strangers is an ensemble piece in which nine clients arrive at a 10-day retreat at a sheltered-off area known as Tranquillum House. At first, the health and wellness resort seems like any other retreat frequented by those seeking enlightenment, or at least a rest from their hectic lives and recent traumas. The guru of the retreat, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), seems like your run-of-the-mill retreat leader, all white outfits and serene smiles. But as the days pass, the guests begin to realize they are not just at any retreat, but part of something over which they have no control and which could turn deadly at any moment.

Though Nine Perfect Strangers is very obviously set in present-day Australia, once the nine clients arrive on-site, things take a timeless turn, aided by the series’ soundtrack. From 1950s classics to recent indie hits, this is one aural retreat everyone can go on without leaving the comforts of home.

Here are all the songs featured in Nine Perfect Strangers so far:

Episode 1

“It’s A Good Day” - Peggy Lee

“Problem Child” - Roy Orbison

“I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” - Gladys Knight & The Pips

Episode 2

“You Are My Sunshine” - Jimmie Davis & Charles Mitchell’s Orchestra

“Ramble” - Link Wray & The Wraymen

“Pretty Woman Pass On By” - Richard Marks

“Let’s Live” - Aaron Neville

“Loyalty” - Gabriels

Episode 3

“Only You (And You Alone)” - The Platters

“A Run For Life” - Dick Dale

“Michicant” - Bon Iver

“For Sure” - Future Islands

“Running Red Lights” - The Avalanches

Nine Perfect Strangers debuts new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.