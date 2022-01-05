The Weeknd is ushering in a new chapter, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Just three days after the start of 2022, he announced his newest album, Dawn FM, will arrive on Jan. 7. It was the best surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, and there’s a lot to be excited about this time. The Weeknd has so many epic collaborations on the album, and as part of the rollout, he’s throwing the ultimate livestream party.

Dawn FM will features a number of superstar rappers like Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, but there’s one collab that’s throwing fans for a loop. Actor Jim Carrey is slated to appear on the album, and there’s a lot speculation about what the track will sound like. Well, fans will find out all the details when the album drops at midnight ET on Thursday, Jan. 6, and the livestream is the perfect way to tune in with the rest of the world.

The livestream will air in partnership with the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App at 9 p.m. PT on Jan. 6. The Weeknd explained why it is important to him to have a place where fans can collectively gather to listen. “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” he said in a press release.

Amazon/Republic Records

In addition to being blessed with new music from The Weeknd, there’s one additional perk for those who tune in to the livestream. Amazon will also have exclusive merch for the event, including a limited-edition hoodie, T-shirt, and sweatshirt. Basically, it’s a dream come true for day-one fans of The Weeknd. Fans will be able to purchase the merch for 48 hours starting at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 6 at amazon.com/theweeknd, or in the Amazon Music app.

It’s been nearly two years since The Weeknd has released a full-length album, and his latest announcement came at the perfect time. The singer is kicking off 2022 on a high note.