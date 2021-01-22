Here's How To Stream The Original 'Winx Club' After 'Fate: The Winx Saga'

If you're looking for a bit of magic and a lot of nostalgia to brighten up your life, you're in luck. Netflix's return to the world of Fate: The Winx Saga brings back a world many Nickelodeon fans grew up in, watching the animated Winx characters have fun adventures. Whether you want to revisit a classic or you're discovering the show's entire backstory for the first time, here's how to stream the original Winx Club after you watch Fate: The Winx Saga.

Netflix’s live-action reimagining of the Italian animated series follows a fairy named Bloom (Abigail Cowen), whose fire-wielding powers send her to the magical Alfea Academy in the Otherworld, where she will learn to control them. In the show’s first season, she meets her roommates and BFFs for life. There’s Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), who controls light; Terra (Eliot Salt), the Earth-mover; Aisha (Precious Mustapha), who controls water; and Musa (Elisha Applebaum), who controls people’s minds.

With two seasons of the series now on streaming and fans waiting on Season 3 renewal news, it’s understandable viewers might try to see if the original is anywhere to be found on streaming. The good news is that all eight seasons (and the three films!) are available. But for those who have not seen Iginio Straffi’s animated original, the differences between the source material and the Netflix version may come as a bit of a shock.

Nickelodeon

Netflix’s live-action remake was created by Brian Young, best known for The Vampire Diaries, and it has far more in common with The CW’s sexier and darker teen fare than the bright animations of childhood. Where Fate brings all the sex and drama, Winx Club is light and fun — TBH, it’s exactly the sort of happy comfort TV many of us have been craving lately.

However, watching Winx Club isn’t as straightforward as one might wish. Despite the show's distribution under Paramount’s Rainbow, the series has not made its way to Paramount+ like many other Nickelodeon shows. Instead, the seasons are scattered all over the place, with two seasons on Netflix, two more on Prime Video, and a few only available on YouTube. Here’s where else the show can be found online, and the order in which you should watch them:

Winx Club Season 1: All 26 episodes are available on YouTube or via Amazon Rental.

Winx Club Season 2: All 26 episodes are available on YouTube or via Amazon Rental.

Winx Club Season 3-5: All episodes are only available on YouTube.

Winx Club Season 6-7: All episodes are streaming on Netflix.

Winx Club Seasons 7-8: All episodes are available via Prime Video.

Additionally, the three feature films, The Secret of The Lost Kingdom, Magical Adventure, and The Mystery of the Abyss, are available on YouTube or as rentals via Vudu or Amazon. Both seasons of the Winx Club spinoff, World of Winx, are available on Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming on Netflix.