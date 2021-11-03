So Uh, You Can Play Video Games On Netflix Now

You probably just got access to brand new library of video games without even realizing it. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Netflix made a pretty surprising announcement: The streaming service now has exclusive video games users can play for free. If you have a Netflix account and are ready to get your game on, here’s how to play video games on Netflix.

Netflix began its video game rollout on Nov. 2 by dropping its first five mobile games for Android users. So far, the only Netflix original series to inspire any of the app’s games is Stranger Things, with the rest of the lineup featuring more general games, but that will likely change as the feature expands. For now, anyone with an Android device and a Netflix account can play the following games: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

Video games are only available on Android devices at the moment. To start playing, all you need to do is log into Netflix on your Android phone or tablet and look for the dedicated “Games” row among the other Netflix rows. Selecting the game you want to play will redirect you to the Google Play store, where you can download the game and get started. All of the games are included in your Netflix subscription with no additional fees, so feel free to play to your heart’s content.

Netflix

The video games launch is the latest Netflix experiment in increased interactivity. Back in 2018, the streamer dropped its first interactive title, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to make various this-or-that choices while watching and affect how the story unfolded. Netflix also released a similarly interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special in 2020, but hasn’t employed the feature in any projects since.

While the video games are currently only available for Android users and there are only five titles to choose from, Netflix has plans to expand its games availability and library in the coming months, per the brand’s press release. So, keep your eyes peeled for new additions soon — here’s hoping a Squid Game-inspired video game is on the way.