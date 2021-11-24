Here's How To Get 6 Months Of Disney+ Free On Black Friday

Disney+ is the success story of the streaming era. But with so many streamers now crowding the field, paying a monthly fee for multiple apps can add up. Luckily, you can get a deal on Disney+’s for Black Friday 2021 — and it’s a good one, since it not only gives fans six months of free service, but also bundles it with other goodies.

Since Disney is the parent company of three different streaming services (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), bundling has been a part of the Disney package plan from the jump. If you sign up for “The Disney Bundle,” you get Disney+ and ad-free Hulu at a price that also makes ESPN+ free. But not everyone is into that, especially non-sports watchers who have little use for ESPN+. And with Hulu already offering a full year at 99 cents a month this Black Friday, it’s less expensive, in this case, to not go for the bundle.

But that doesn’t mean viewers are stuck playing $7.99 for Disney+ to get access to Baby Yoda, Marvel content, and Disney musicals. If you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited this Black Friday, you get six months of Disney+ free. This is a super affordable deal, especially if you’re a student, since Amazon Music Unlimited is 99 cents a month for anyone with a .edu email address. That’s $11.88 for a year of streaming music and six months of Disney+ on top of it. For non-student Prime members, the service is $7.99 a month, which is the same as Disney+ is already, so you’re essentially getting a BOGO deal for six months. For non-Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited is $9.99 a month, which is still a good deal for streaming music, and you get Disney+ on top of it for half the year.

But what if you’re already an Amazon Music subscriber? You don’t have to cancel and resubscribe. You can still get in on the deal; it’s just three months free of Disney+ instead of six. Of course, all this only applies to those who have never signed up for Disney+ before, so if you already had a subscription and let it lapse, make sure to use a different email when you sign up again.

This deal is currently running on Amazon as an “early Black Friday” get. There’s no official end date posted, but it seems likely the sale will run through Black Friday itself, if not until Cyber Monday.