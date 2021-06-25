So, Joshua Got Honest About How He & Sabrina Carpenter First Met

I don’t know about you, but I’m always curious about how celebs meet, and not even in a romantic context. Just, like, in general. In what setting, exactly, did A$AP Rocky first sweep RiRi off her feet? And when and where did BFFs Selena and T-Swift cross paths for the very first time? Some of us are noisier than others, but if you’re like moi, you’ll be thrilled to know how Disney stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter met. Hint: DMs were involved.

Joshua Bassett has been spilling *all* the tea lately. In a June 24 interview with GQ magazine, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor and singer talked about everything from his sexuality (“Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love,” he said.) to the rumored love triangle between him, his HSMTMTS costar and “drivers license” singer Olivia Rodrigo, and Carpenter. “Why don't we focus on these women for who they are, instead of their relationship to a boy?” he asked.

He dived into his music ambitions, too, confessing his biggest artistic inspirations: Harry Styles and fellow musician and Girl Meets World actor Sabrina Carpenter, who he initially connected over Instagram DMs. (Yep, I’m screaming too.)

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I was like, that’s terrifying,” he said about the prospect of reaching out to the 22-year-old “Skin” singer. “I’m not going to DM her. I’ve never DM’d anybody. I don’t DM people.” And yet!

Bassett said the whole reason he contacted Carpenter was his label advised he record a song with her. There’s no telling what song he was referring to, exactly, but it can be assumed he was talking about “We Both Know” — the unreleased track he recorded with Carpenter that was supposed to appear on his self-titled debut EP (released in March). After the love triangle drama, though, Bassett and Carpenter agreed it was best to leave the song off the record.

“I didn’t want my EP to be overshadowed by some other narrative that people were trying to make,” he told Billboard in February.

OK, that’s fair. But now that fans know a DM led to the creation of an entire song, they’re def going to want to hear it at some point in the, hopefully, near future. Just sayin’, Josh!