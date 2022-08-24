Here's Exactly How HOTD's Alicent Hightower Is Related To Margaery Tyrell

House of the Dragon may be set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but the new series is still intricately connected to the characters fans know oh-so-well. Obviously, the Targaryen family shown in the new series are ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen and her nephew/lover Jon Snow, but there’s another strong familial connection that may not be immediately apparent. The prequel also centers on the Targaryen-adjacent Hightower family, specifically King Viserys’ ambitious hand Otto Hightower and his strategic daughter Alicent. Surprise — Alicent Hightower is actually related to everyone’s favorite GoT queen Margaery Tyrell, although exactly how they’re related is pretty messy.

Although the family didn’t have much of a presence in Game of Thrones, the Hightowers have always been considered a powerful clan in Westeros. They rule over Oldtown, a port city in the Reach near the Tyrells’ castle Highgarden. In the time of House of the Dragon, the Hightowers were closely allied with the Targaryens and populated the Red Keep. Alicent in particular played a major role in both the future of the Hightowers and the Targaryens, which will very likely be highlighted in the new prequel series.

Spoiler alert: Explaining the Hightower family tree will likely give away potential House of the Dragon storylines to come, so don’t read on if you want to remain completely unspoiled.

The Hightower family tree isn’t as straightforward as the Targaryen one; since they’re not as obsessed with inbreeding, it branches off much more often. In George R. R. Martin’s novels, Alicent marries King Viserys I and has four children with him, with their firstborn son Aegon II Targaryen rivaling Alicent’s former friend Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne. This leads to a bitter rivalry between the freinds-turned-enemies, which also splits the kingdom in half between supporters of Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and supporters of Aegon II’s claim.

Though Alicent’s Targaryen children do have some kids of their own, her grandkids never produced children, so her direct line ended in just a couple generations. It was actually her uncle, Otto Hightower’s brother, who kept the Hightower lineage going. Alicent’s cousin Samantha Tarly married her own nephew Lyonel Hightower to form House Hightower. Then, a few generations down the line, Lyonel and Samantha’s direct descendant Alerie Hightower married Mace Tyrell to form the combined House Tyrell that fans saw in Game of Thrones. Most notable is Mace Tyrell’s daughter Margaery Tyrell, whom every GoT fan will recall positioned herself as queen by marrying the compliant Tommen Baratheon... before Tommen’s power-mad mother Cersei Lannister blew her up in a spectacular explosion.

Alicent’s exact relation to Margaery is not super-clear. Margaery is descended from Alicent’s cousins, which would make Alicent her great-great-great-great-great-aunt (give or take a few “greats”). Margaery was born exactly 150 years after Alicent passed, so they are most likely separated by about five or six generations.

And TBH, it’s not hard to see Margaery’s signature style of seductive calculations in Alicent. Although in the first episode of HotD Alicent is definitely being pressured into a relationship with Viserys by her father, as the story continues, Alicent comes to wield her marriage to Viserys and her ability to produce progeny as her greatest asset. It’s much like how Margaery is able to establish herself as queen through seducing Tommen to take the power for herself. Let’s be real, y’all — Westeros is not a great place to exist as a woman, so a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do to survive, and the Hightower/Tyrell woman know how to do just that.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.