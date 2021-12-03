Coming Out Colton is all about former Bachelor star Colton Underwood’s journey to living as his authentic self, but the real star of the show is Underwood’s fun, joke-y friendship with Olympian Gus Kenworthy. Throughout the docuseries’ six episodes, Kenworthy helps his buddy embrace his sexuality, come out of his comfort zone, and experience different facets of gay lifestyle. As Underwood revealed in the show, the two actually met a few years back on a podcast, and the story of how Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy became friends is actually pretty cute.

Right from the beginning of Coming Out Colton, it’s immediately clear why Underwood and Kenworthy are so close. The two stars have had very similar journeys — both struggled with their sexuality in professional sports, and then came out as gay after garnering an overwhelming amount of media attention. Kenworthy announced he’s gay in a 2015 ESPN interview shortly after taking home a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Underwood came out as gay in a 2021 Good Morning America interview, two years after he helmed Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019.

In his Netflix docuseries, Underwood revealed he first met Kenworthy when they were guests on the same podcast, during which Underwood said Kenworthy “was very obviously hitting on me.” It doesn’t take much Googling to find the podcast episode in question: It’s a 2018 episode of Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss that you can still listen to in the podcast’s archives.

Netflix

As Underwood claimed, the podcast episode features a ton of Kenworthy’s flirty comments, which clearly leave Underwood totally flustered. It’s the same energy that the two have on Coming Out Colton: Kenworthy is unabashed about making risqué jokes and teasingly flirting with his friends, which often leaves Underwood red in the face.

TBH, Kenworthy’s refreshing self-confidence and playful nature made him the perfect mentor to help get Underwood to loosen up and embrace his sexuality, and if fans of the docuseries want even more of the duo, they can still listen to the podcast episode when it all began.