A New Heir Arrives In House Of The Dragon's Episode 3 Promo

If House of the Dragon Episode 1 was HBO’s reminder that the new series is a Game of Thrones prequel, then Episode 2 was the show’s way of striking out on its own. Next up, the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3 promo promises to really dig into the heart of the show’s storyline — and it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride. Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 2 follow.

Fans of the George R.R. Martin books that inspired HBO’s Game of Thrones universe already knew the premise of House of the Dragon before it came out: Nearly 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s time, the Targaryen family ruled Westeros — but a question of King Viserys I’s rightful successor led to a long, bloody battle within the family, with everyone needing to choose sides. Anyone who watched GOT will know the long-term effects of this rift, but as for the details? Not even book fans are sure. That’s because this tale isn’t adapted from Martin’s regular fiction novels, but rather a history book of the House Targaryen, called Fire & Blood. The facts and dates are all there, but how they came to be is a mystery that will be uncovered as the HOTD episodes roll out.

Episodes 1 and 2 began with a lot of the facts and dates, but the promo for Episode 3 looks to be when the show really starts to fill viewers in on all the drama, emotions, and, of course, bloodshed.

First up, there’s another time jump. Episode 2 picked up about six months after the events of Episode 1, but Episode 3 will travel even further ahead in time. Not only have Viserys and Alicent gotten married, but also, Alicent has given birth to their child, a boy named Aegon II. Rhaenyra, for her part, doesn’t seem to have gotten over the fact that her bestie married her dad. The fact that their resulting child (her half-brother) now threatens her claim on the Iron Throne probably doesn’t help matters. It’s only a matter of time before the infighting begins.

Fans can tune in to see how the Targaryens fare as House of the Dragon continues Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.