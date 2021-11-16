Get ready to feel nostalgic. On Monday, Nov. 15, Hilary Duff posted a TikTok recreating her iconic 2007 “With Love” choreography. Her video comes weeks after one of her television performances of the song started going viral on the platform, with thousands of fans trying to imitate its hilariously awkward dance moves. Duff joked about the stiff choreo herself, saying she put in “12%” of her energy in it this time around. You need to see the video of the Younger actress hopping on the trend because it’s absolutely legendary.

The trend began when Duff’s 2007 performance of “With Love” from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno resurfaced on TikTok. The clip features the star performing with a live band and two backup dancers. Fans poked fun at the performance’s low-energy choreography and proved how stiff the moves were by awkwardly recreating the dance themselves on TikTok. They’ve been asking Duff to join in, and on Nov. 15, she finally did.

She shared a video doing the choreography side by side with her 2007 performance of the song. “HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!” the actress captioned her post. No surprise, she totally nailed the dance!

Duff also reposted her video on Instagram, where she joked that she only hopped on the trend “So I can stop receiving text about this….✌🏻 also….. I tik toked….and it was a 12% kinda day.”

A few celebrities commented underneath her videos to express how happy they were she finally recreated the dance. “YAAAAAAAASSSSS!!!!!! We love to see it!” Grown-ish’s Francia Raisa wrote. “YESSSSSSS,” commented fellow Disney alumn Ashley Tisdale. “🔥🔥🔥🔥” Baby Daddy’s Tahj Mowry simply wrote.

Duff’s fans were just as thrilled to see her join the trend. They commented things like, “THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF,” “I WAS WAITING FOR THIS ONE,” and “IM SCREAMING SHSHSHS.”

Duff has come a long way since her “With Love” days. Fans can see her next in the upcoming How I Met Your Father Hulu series, which is a reboot of the original 2005 How I Met Your Mother show.

Fans know Duff will crush her role like always!