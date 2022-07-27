Kate Winslet Is Starring In Yet Another HBO Drama Series

The remarkable success of Mare of Easttown cemented the relationship between actress Kate Winslet and producer HBO. Though Winslet has said she would l.ove to return for a Mare Season 2, no movement has been forthcoming on a new mystery story. Instead, Winslet has launched new projects with WarnerDiscovery’s premiere network, and the latest, HBO’s The Palace, looks to be a political thriller that Succession fans will get hooked on.

The Palace is Winslet’s second project with HBO announced in 2022. The first, an adaptation of the New York Times best-seller Trust, was announced at the end of June 2022. That limited series is a deep dive into the world of wealthy and powerful capitalists and the secrets they hide, which come to light as their power wanes.

The Palace, which is set in the residence of an authoritarian regime, feels almost like a companion piece. It chronicles the lives of the extremely wealthy rulers as their control begins to crumble and secrets come out. Unlike Trust, this is not an adaptation of a novel, but an original script, written by Succession’s Will Tracy. All episodes will be directed by Stephen Frears, famous for films such as Dangerous Liaisons, The Grifters, and Helen Mirren’s The Queen; the latter two earned him Best Director Oscar nominations.

Here’s what to know about The Palace.

The Palace Cast

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Currently, Winslet is the only star attached to The Palace so far. Since the series is not based on a novel, there are no characters that fans might already know. As such, Winslet is only listed as “leading” the series, but it’s unclear if she is the leader of the authoritarian regime, a spouse, a daughter, or a non-family member.

The Palace Plot

Here’s the series logline, according to Variety:

Winslet will star in the series, which tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

The Palace Filming Updates

Winslet stays booked and busy. Trust wasn’t slated to start filming until at least 2023 since Winslet will next be filming Lee, where she stars opposite Jude Law. The film is a biopic of fashion photographer-turned-correspondent Lee Miller, played by Winslet.

Since Trust is books to film directly after Lee is complete, it seems likely The Palace will follow that, which means it wouldn’t begin filming until at least mid-2023, if not later.

The Palace Release Date & Trailer Predictions

With The Palace so far out from production, it’s hard to say when HBO is planning for it to debut. However, at this point, viewers may not see the first trailer of the series itself until sometime in 2024.