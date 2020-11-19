11 Movies On HBO Max To Watch On Thanksgiving With The Whole Fam

The holidays are the time to take that extra helping of pie, snuggle up with your loved ones, and soak up the magic of the season in your comfiest clothes. If you find yourself too stuffed to play football or hit up the Black Friday sales after your turkey dinner, there's a good chance you'll end up in the fetal position on the couch, rubbing your belly. Luckily, if you're looking for something to watch on Thanksgiving with the fam, these movies on HBO Max will leave everyone feeling thankful.
While selecting the perfect Thanksgiving flick might seem tricky — you want something fun, but not too raunchy to make you get up to "get some water" every five minutes to escape the awkwardness — there are a lot of great options you can stream with your HBO membership. If you don't currently get HBO (and can't remember your ex's mom's login), you can add HBO Max onto your Hulu subscription, or sign up for a free trial (just remember to cancel it if you don't want to pay the fee).
Whether you jump straight into a holiday film like A Christmas Carol or New Year's Eve, or you'd rather go with something that makes you nostalgic like Harry Potter or Willy Wonka, any of these movies will make the start of your holiday season even more entertaining.
With a movie list like this, you and your family can get ready for a full-on movie marathon. Good thing you probably have lots of Thanksgiving leftovers to sustain you.