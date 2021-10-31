Harry Styles Fans Are In A Whirlwind Over His Dorothy From Wizard Of Oz Costume

Harry Style fans who attended the singer’s Oct. 30 sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York were in for a huge surprise when he came on stage in a Dorothy Wizard of Oz costume. Styles performed the gig wearing a dress, red stockings, a hair bow, blush, and, of course, a pair of red sparkled shoes. He even took the costume one step further and sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the iconic song sung by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 film. Fans on Twitter were quick to dub the night ‘Harryween,’ instead of Halloween, and given that Styles can pull off just about any look, I’d say that description is well earned. So, even if you don’t have any Halloween plans, follow the yellow brick road down these tweets about Harry Styles’ Wizard of Oz Dorothy costume!

Over the years, Styles has worked his way to become known for both his music and fashion. I mean, it wasn’t too long ago when Styles made history as the first man to grace the cover of Vogue solo wearing a full-length Gucci dress. Although the cover was met with mixed reviews, it inspired a whole new generation to express themselves freely through clothes. So, it’s to no surprise that the 27-year-old singer, once again, knocked it out of the park wearing a Dorothy-inspired dress.

Fans really need to check out what Harryween had to offer, but first, you might want to listen to Styles’ rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The iconic song has been covered by various artists, most notably Frank Sinatra, Pink, Katherine McPhee, and Israel (Iz) Kamakawiwoʻole, but of course, Styles put his own spin on it.

Styles was not the only one who played on the Wizard of Oz theme, guitarist Mitch Rowland performed the concert wearing a lion onesie, hinting at the Cowardly Lion character played by Bert Lahr.

And just like that Styles taps his ruby slippers and called it a night. It has been so fun to see Styles evolve in his fashion choices over the years, and it seems fans are proud of him for stepping out of the box and defying gender norms. The Brit singer has another show on Halloween night in New York City and I can only hope he delivers another spot-on costume.