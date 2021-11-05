The Harry Styles Love On Tour concert series that kicked off in Vegas on Sept. 4 has produced countless moments that will go down in pop culture history, and social media is, of course, paying attention. Whether it’s his outfits — sparkly fringe vest? I think yes — or his cheeky little dance moves, Styles is back in his element after the tour was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic — and back to charming the high-waisted bell-bottom pants off of fans across the country. Newest in his roster of adorable on-stage showmanship is his penchant for helping fans make some really big announcements to their family members. He’s helped several concert-goers come as out as queer to their moms.

During his Nov. 3 show in Milwaukee, WI., Styles took note of a sign that read "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out." It belonged to McKinley McConnell, who wanted to take the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tell her mother something deeply personal with the help of music’s sweetest star.

Luckily for all of Styles’ fans, the exchange was captured on TikTok, where the performer can be seen pausing his show to chat with McConnell.

"What would you like to tell your mother?" he asked her from the stage. "I can tell her if you'd like."

In the background of the video, McConnell can be heard yelling somewhat nervously, "OK, there's a lot of people!"

In response, Styles goaded (lovingly, of course), "There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?"

"OK, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?" he asked her, getting an affirmative from McConnell. "I can tell her, yeah, no problem."

Styles proceeded to skip over to the other side of the stage, facing McConnell’s mother’s section, and shouted into his mic three of the most iconic words: “Lisa, she’s gay!”

In the TikTok, you can hear the screams and the cheers from the crowd as McConnell’s mother appears on the Jumbotron, holding her face in her hands and blowing kisses to her daughter down in the pit.

This is not the first time Styles has been inserted into such a personal matter in front of an audience of thousands. During an October show in Connecticut, he helped a fan come out as bisexual by waving the bi pride flag on stage. And back in 2018, he helped a different fan — who was holding a sign that read, "I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!" — come out to her mom by yelling, “Tina, she’s gay!”

If you’re lucky enough to have upcoming Love On Tour tickets in your back pocket, as well as some big personal news to share, I’m just saying... enlisting the “Golden” singer to help you come out would be, well, golden. Your move.