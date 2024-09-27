The world just got a little less magical. On Sept. 27, Maggie Smith’s sons announced that the legendary actor had died. She passed away peacefully at age 89, per their statement.

Smith was beloved for several iconic acting roles, including Violet Crawley on Downton Abbey and Mother Superior in Sister Act. But to a certain generation, Smith will always be most remembered for her portrayal of the stern but loving transfiguration expert Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series.

Shortly after Smith’s death was announced, tributes from her Harry Potter co-stars started to roll in. Daniel Radcliffe reminisced about a sweet exchange he had with Smith when they met.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job,” Radcliffe said in a statement per Variety. “I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her. The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was, ‘Would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘Don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films.”

Warner Bros.

“She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” Radcliffe continued. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling summed up the loss in a brief social media post. “Somehow I thought she'd live forever,” Rowling tweeted with a photo of Smith in character as McGonagall. “RIP Dame Maggie Smith.”

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, remembered Smith as a caring leader. “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house,” Wright wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of Smith. “You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time.”