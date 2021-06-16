7 The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Theories

It had been nearly two years since The Handmaid's Tale was on the air when Season 4 premiered. But the wait was worth it. Season 4 brought brand new shocking twists, like June's escape from Canada, Aunt Lydia's struggle to stay relevant, and Serena Joy's pregnancy. But the finale changed the game yet again, with June having made a decision that could blow up her life. These The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 theories try to consider all the angles heading into the next season.

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10 finale follow.

Good news, everyone! Fred is dead.

Fans knew from last week that June hadn't taken the former Commander's decision to turn informer well. But even so, she did try and make peace with it for the sake of her family. A good mother should be able to move on. So she would close the door on this chapter and try not to let that man live one more second rent-free in her head.

But she couldn't do it.

Fans saw June decide when Fred apologized, saying he regretted how tough her life had been in Gilead. Something in June's eyes snapped at that moment as if hearing him say it made her realize that he did indeed understand what he was doing was not just wrong but utterly depraved, and he did it anyway.

From that moment on, it was only a matter of how and when revenge would be served. The only genuinely shocking thing was that it was done appropriately and by the right people. First, Lawrence made a deal with the Canadian government to had over Waterford. Nick then took him into Eyes custody, where he was handed over to a dozen former handmaids who chased down a rapist in the woods, murdering him with their bare hands, just like Lydia taught them.

01 Fred Waterford’s Fate Will Hang Heavy Over Season 5 Sophie Giraud/Hulu Perhaps if June had left Fred's body to anonymously decompose in the appropriately named "No Man's Land," that would be the end of it. But June was never the type. As fans saw in the season's final moments, Fred's body now hangs on the Wall, a warning to Gilead's Commanders. One theory is that his death will not be overlooked, at least not by the Canadian government and the ICC, who will see it as a new atrocity. The question isn't if June will be fingered for it, but when and how she responds. There's also how much the guilt of what she did haunts her. Even if it was justice, that doesn't mean his death won't rest on her soul.

02 Serena Joy Will Have Her Revenge Sophie Giraud/Hulu Fred’s death will be a significant turning point for Serena Joy, who has been trapped in an abusive relationship with him for years. On the one hand, this is going to be a major boon for her. She can use Fred’s actions to paint herself a martyr and maybe even get the pardon he couldn’t swing, all without the actual nuisance of him being there. But Fred’s manipulation of Serena hung on one emotional reality for her: She hates losing. And Fred’s death? That’s a win for June, and therefore a loss for Serena. That finger June gave her? That’s a trophy and a taunt since Serena lost her own finger when she stood up to Gilead. Fans are almost sure that whatever happens next season, Serena Joy will go to war against June.

03 Does Gilead Care What Happened To Fred? Sophie Giraud/Hulu Fred was spurred to action when he realized towards the end of Season 4 that Gilead didn’t give a good goddamn about him rotting away in a Canadian prison. It wasn’t until he started singing like a canary to the American government about Gilead’s inner workings that they cared about him again and then only to shut him up permanently. Gilead wanted Fred dead, and they didn’t care how, allowing Nick the freedom to let June and her gang take him down as they saw fit. But then they put his body on the Wall. Fans have a feeling that’s going to be the step too far. Gilead is a country all about control and the control of women. June humiliated one of their own with this act, showing women to be powerful. That can’t be allowed to stand.

04 Fallout For Commander Lawrence & Nick Sophie Giraud/Hulu Both Nick and Lawrence have been walking a tightrope this season. They are not betraying Gilead precisely, but their hearts aren’t with their country’s interests. Lawrence particularly has been playing a dangerous game in contacting June. He used Lydia to get back into the government’s good graces, but she knows too much about him and is willing to use it. As for Nick, as the head of the Eyes, he is a powerful Commander. And because he runs the spying apparatus, he’s got a leg up on those trying to dig into his choices. But Waterford turning up on that Wall is bound to raise uncomfortable questions. What fans want to know is if Season 5 is when June’s habit of taking down those around her finally reaches these two.

05 June Will Find Herself Losing Friends & Allies Sophie Giraud/Hulu Speaking of June’s abilities to alienate everyone around her, fans feel that next season might be the last straw for many of her supporters. When June was a prisoner of Gilead, people like Luke and Moira could support her without the pesky reality of what it is to live with a revolutionary. Now they live with a murderer. Moira especially has been troubled by June’s willingness to let her anger drive the bus and that her rage is reversing years of therapeutic work with other former handmaids. In the dark, it wasn’t clear who was among those handmaids who ripped Fred to shreds, but the camera made sure to linger on Emily, for one. It’s a good bet the others in that group were also from the library. With June threatening to take off again, fans have a feeling it won’t be long until Moira tells Luke it’s better just to let her go, for everyone’s sake.

06 Aunt Lydia’s Position Sophie Giraud/Hulu June is no longer directly affecting Aunt Lydia. The latter spent the better part of Season 4 trying to regain her stature lost after being sidelined due to Emily pushing her down the stairs. She, Janine, and Ester now form their own little storyline in Gilead, along with those like Aunt Ruth, who think Lydia needs to retire and get out of the way. Though Fred’s death may have unforeseen consequences, any blowback to Lawrence may hurt Lydia. Right now, the two are using each other to regain their leverage; if one goes down, so might the other. But what fans are concerned about is how Janine and Esther fare under Lydia’s “protection.” If Lydia is taken out but those below, will they suffer? Or will Moira and company turn to rescue them, now that June has turned out not to be the perfect victim they needed?

07 Let’s Talk Nichole’s Safety Sophie Giraud/Hulu But the biggest issue come Season 5 might not be the Canadian government or Gilead. There’s been a subplot building in the last few episodes of Fred and Serena Joy’s followers, their constituents, the true believers who want to see Gilead in Canada. As Luke noted on the way home from seeing Fred, those folks include a few who are unbalanced, to the point where extra security has been sent to their house, just in case. When those followers learn of Fred’s fate, they are going to respond strongly. The threats to June and those who are associated with her are going to rise. And god forbid Serena Joy turns the mob on them. If that happens, June will need to be long gone from Toronto. Moreover, Serena Joy could argue that means Nichole is safest with her. Perhaps they should all start packing.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2022. Seasons 1 through 4 are available now on Hulu.