It’s now been two episodes since June’s escape on The Handmaid’s Tale, but to say she’s settling in nicely to Canada would be a mistake. You can take the girl out of Gilead, but you can’t take the rage over what was done out of the girl. Moreover, just because June’s left the country that abused her behind doesn’t mean it’s not living rent-free in her head or that the atrocity machine that drives it isn’t still churning. In the new The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 9 promo, fans get a glimpse of June’s latest salvo against the enemy, as well as those who have yet to escape.

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 8 follow. In Episode 8, “Testimony,” June’s public appearances may have seemed controlled and calculated. But outside the public courtroom, she was all unfettered fury, angry at Luke for trying to get Mark Tuello to help with the search for Hannah, and mad at Moira for trying to get former handmaids to “move past” what happened in Gilead. June doesn’t want to heal; she wants to tear does the patriarchal structures that did this to her, brick by brick. Those who worked so hard to rescue her have no idea what they’ve unleashed.

But in the teaser for Episode 9, fans get a hint of why June might not want Tuello involved. She already has people on the inside she trusts more. But is that trust misplaced?

Season 4, Episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale is titled “Progress.” But progress for who? The search for Hannah? The synopsis doesn’t mention it. Instead, it reads, “Serena and Fred greet unexpected visitors from Gilead. Aunt Lydia deals with a hunger strike at the Red Center.”

Episode 8 concluded with the reveal Janine survived Chicago, and as repayment, Gilead sent her right back to Aunt Lydia. It also shows someone else living under Aunt Lydia’s thumb: Poor Esther Keyes, who seems to have been confined to the Red Center as well, despite her former Wife status.

But herein lies one of the most confusing aspects of this season: Fertility. The entire point of the initial structure of Gilead is that most women were infertile. Wives, in particular, were barren.

But The Handmaid’s Tale has chosen in Season 4 to throw all that out the window, first with Serena’s pregnancy and then with Esther’s experience. (As a Wife, she shouldn’t be expected to have children, which makes her Commander’s behavior bizarre at best.) It seems like Episode 9 is coming in to do clean up on squaring this circle, confronting both Serena’s fertility (which should indeed relegate her to handmaid) and what happens to Esther Keyes in the future.