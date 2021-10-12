Ever since announcing their pregnancy in January, Halsey has been especially open about their journey to becoming a parent. The singer’s latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, came out on Aug. 27, and its theme is heavily influenced by their experience with parenthood and childbirth. Recently, fans have taken it upon themselves to talk about Halsey’s appearance. And Halsey’s quotes about her postpartum body are so honest. In fact, it’s refreshing to see a superstar get candid about issues that affect so many people.

On Jul. 14, the “Without Me” singer and their boyfriend Alev Aydin, welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin. Halsey took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to finally share a few photos of their postpartum body, giving fans “something real” to talk about. "I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body," Halsey wrote. "It is [a] confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain, I am going to give you something real to talk about!"

Referring to their Oct. 9 Saturday Night Live performance, Halsey added, "I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important."

In addition, Halsey shared a photo taken days after welcoming their baby boy. Halsey wrote, "A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I'm too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job."

The Grammy-nominated musician continued, "I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look ‘great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently. If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"

Halsey concluded, "In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love.”

With social media deceitfully painting people’s lives as flawless, it’s heartwarming to see Halsey’s vulnerability and honesty in their journey through the ups and downs of motherhood, and the postpartum body that comes with it.