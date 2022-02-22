The Firefly Music Festival is back. On Feb. 22, organizers for the event announced the official lineup for the Delaware-based show. Let me be the first to tell you, it’s stacked. Pop stars Halsey and Dua Lipa will headline the show alongside rock bands My Chemical Romance and Green Day. The rest of the lineup is equally as musically diverse and will have you wanting to buy tickets ASAP.

The 2022 Firefly music festival will kick off on Sept. 22, in Dover, Delaware. It will run through Sept. 25. The lineup announcement comes three weeks after Halsey announced on Jan. 31 they’ll be embarking on their Love and Power tour this summer and just two weeks after Dua Lipa began her highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia tour in Miami on Feb. 9. My Chemical Romance, who briefly broke up in 2013 before reuniting in 2019, will also be going on a reunion tour later this year in May.

Meanwhile, other big performers at Firefly include Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, and Gunna, as well as Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charli XCX, and Bleachers. Also on the docket are Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and the Heart, Jungle, Conan Gray, All Time Low, Yungblud, and more.

The four-day festival will take place at the The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where camping options will be available to attendees. Weekend passes start at $299 for general admission, $739 for VIP, and $2,699 for Super VIP. Presale tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. ET.

If you’re planning on buying, make sure to sign up for the presale in order to be the first to know important details about the show, like how to score the lowest ticket prices possible. Limited quantities will be available for pre-sale tickets, so be sure to set your alarm clock early on Feb. 25 to snag them.

This year’s Firefly festival is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. September can’t come fast enough.