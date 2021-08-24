In a sweet signal of support, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid liked Selena Gomez’s new Elle cover, and fans almost missed it. While some Jelena shippers may think Baldwin and Gomez harbor animosity for one another ever since being in love (on and off) with the same guy throughout the years, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. The same goes for anyone who thought Hadid may hold a grudge over Gomez dating The Weekend back in 2017. Isn’t it refreshing to see women supporting other women and their accomplishments no matter what?

On Aug. 19, fans noticed that Baldwin and Hadid both liked Instagram posts about Elle’s September LatinX issue on Instagram, which Gomez happens to be the cover star of.

In Elle’s Instagram highlighting Gomez’s cover, they included Gomez’s quotes about the emotional rollercoaster she’s been on over the past few years in the caption. “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks—these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” she said. Baldwin notably liked the Instagram.

As for Hadid, she liked a photo that Gomez’s makeup artist for the shoot, Hung Vanngo, posted.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has liked posts related to Gomez on social media. In 2019, the model liked Gomez’s release of her song “Rare” and showed love when she liked a photo of the Only Murders in the Building star getting ready for the American Music Awards.

Gomez dated Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, on and off for eight years until 2018, which is why fans were shocked when Bieber started dating Baldwin only two months after his final breakup with Gomez in May 2018.

When the Disney alum released her song “Lose You to Love Me” in 2019, which was rumored to be about Bieber, some fans questioned if Baldwin was clapping back when she posted a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram Story.

Baldwin then took to social media and called the speculations “complete BS.” “Please stop with this nonsense … there is no ‘response,’” she wrote in October 2019.

That same month, Gomez came to Baldwin’s defense on Instagram Live. “I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone.”

An Insider told Us Weekly that, “Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You to Love Me’ at all. Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low key way, yet public way.”

When Gomez and Bieber were on an “off” period, she dated The Weeknd starting in January 2017. Gomez and the Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, then found themselves in the middle of some social media drama when Hadid unfollowed Gomez shortly after the news came out that the pair were dating. (Hadid and The Weeknd had only just split a little over a month earlier in November 2016.) While Gomez and The Weeknd never addressed Hadid unfollowing Gomez explicitly, fans noticed that they both unfollowed Hadid in March of the same year.

Now, though, it looks like Gomez, Bieber, and Hadid have all put the past in the past, where it belongs. The women are taking to social media to subtly support one another, and to show fans that there’s never a good reason to fight over men.