Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Are Expecting Baby No. 1

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting their first baby together. On Dec. 12, the Sinners actor shared a Substack article in honor of her 29th birthday. As she shared a list of highlights of her 28th year, Steinfeld also shared a sweet video of her and Allen celebrating her pregnancy — and of course, Steinfeld wore a “Mother” sweater for the occasion.

Steinfeld and Allen’s pregnancy announcement comes six months after they got married in a private ceremony in May. In the video, the Buffalo Bills quarterback kissed Steinfeld’s baby bump, as they stood outside in the snow (and they showed off a mini snowman in honor of their baby-to-be). “28 was wild, beautiful, humbling, and full of the kind of moments that sneak up and change you quietly,” Steinfeld wrote alongside the article.

Steinfeld and Allen also shared the video on Instagram, letting the clip speak for itself with a simple caption: “❤️.”

Steinfeld previously opened up about her plans to start a family. In a November interview with Bustle, she said that she was “of course” thinking about having kids with her new husband.

Throughout the article, she also gave Allen plenty of compliments. “That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable. I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I’ve always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Steinfeld and Allen have been connected since May 2023, but the couple waited to confirm their romance until July 2024. That November, they announced their engagement on Instagram, and six months later, they were married.

This October, Steinfeld opened up about married life with Allen, especially considering their hectic careers. “What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing — I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” she told Variety. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life. When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.”

She continued: “I’ve never lived this part of life before — outside of my work. I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone. That’s the greatest thing ever.”