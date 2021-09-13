Watch Gymnast Nia Dennis Literally Air-Flip To "Uptown Funk" At The Met Gala

Since going viral in February 2020 for her floor routine inspired by Beyoncé’s Homecoming, UCLA’s star gymnast Nia Dennis has been turning heads with her gymnastics talents ever since. Now, she’s back at it again. Gymnast Nia Dennis danced to "Uptown Funk" on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, and you have to see it.

With a super American-inspired introduction, Dennis and the marching band just kicked off the Met Gala in a way never before seen. The band, the community-based Brooklyn United youth marching band, wore red, white, and blue track suits and played in the streets before entering on the famous Met Gala steps, at which point Dennis joined them for another amazing floor routine. Dennis looked stunning in a bright blue leotard and sparkly, sequinned socks, channeling American-theme vibes.

Is this another hint setting the stage for a more youth-centric Met Gala this year and moving forward? Looks like it.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The star athlete danced to an instrumental version of "New York" by Alicia Keys, which seems only fitting, considering the location and theme of the 2021 Met Gala, and even posted a video to her Instagram Stories in her jaw-dropping outfit with the caption, "all the rumors are true yea." Fans were delighted: "Nia Dennis shows Jason Derulo what he should have done when he fell down the #MetGala steps," Jarett Wieselman wrote.

Check out the video of the epic performance: