Brace Yourselves: Meredith's Mom Is Coming Back To Grey's Anatomy

Somebody sedate me: Grey's Anatomy is officially coming back. Fans waited months to see whether Season 17 would be the final season of the beloved medical drama, but now they can rest assured knowing it will live on another year. So while you wait for a whole new season of Grey Sloan Memorial drama, here’s everything to know about Grey's Anatomy Season 18, from intel on its premiere date to its cast:

For a while, it seemed like the series was about to wrap up for good. It was unclear whether lead actor Ellen Pompeo would renew her contract with the show. In March, showrunner Krista Vernoff even confirmed she was writing the Season 17 ending as a season or series finale in case this would end up being the final season.

But viewers will be happy to know it’s officially a season finale, because Season 18 is on the horizon. Pompeo has signed on for another season, keeping her spot as one of the highest-paid actors on broadcast TV.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement about the renewal of both shows. “We look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

Until everyone gets to see those defining moments for themselves, there’s a lot to speculate about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Cast

It's no secret Grey’s will exist as long as Pompeo is willing to star in the show, so protagonist Meredith Grey will definitely be in Season 18. Longtime stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have also signed on to return as Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber, respectively.

Series regulars Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Kevin McKidd are also set to appear in Season 18, while other main actors like Kelly McCreary, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill are expected to come back. Sadly, fan-favorite Jesse Williams is exiting the show in Season 17 after playing Jackson Avery for over a decade.

As always, there are also rumors of characters coming back as well. Season 17 was a parade of old faces as Meredith slipped in and out of consciousness while battling COVID, seeing everyone from Derek to Lexie. But one face didn’t turn up: Ellis Grey, her late mother, who died in Season 3.

That will be rectified in Season 18, as actor Kate Burton, nominated twice for an Emmy for her turn as Meredith’s mother, will be back this season. Whether it’s a flashback or in her dreams remains to be seen.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Trailer

With the series back in production as of the second week of August 2021, there’s no trailer as of yet. But ABC has confirmed the show’s expected return date. After last year’s coronavirus delayed start, the new season is back to premiering in September, where it belongs, arriving the final Thursday of the month, Sept. 30, 2021.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Plot Details

Since Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has tackled important real-world issues like the coronavirus pandemic and the fight for racial equality in medicine, it’s only natural to assume that Season 18 will do the same. Beyond that, though, it’s unclear what ups and downs the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors will face next.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Release Date

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will premiere on Thursday, Sept 30, at its new time of 9 p.m. ET following Station 19 on ABC.