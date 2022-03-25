Meredith Contemplates Leaving Grey Sloan In This Grey's Anatomy Promo

Meredith Grey has some deep roots in Seattle — so deep, it’s difficult to imagine her living anywhere else. But, after splitting her time between the hospitals in Seattle and Minnesota for much of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) now has to decide where she wants to work and live permanently. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 14 promo shows Meredith contemplating leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle for good.

Meredith’s history at Grey Sloan goes way back to before the hospital was even called Grey Sloan. Her mom, Ellis Grey, was a legendary surgeon at the hospital and Meredith grew up roaming the halls of the hospital when it was known as Seattle Grace. But, Ellis also worked with a surgeon named David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) who has now made Meredith an offer to lead a research center and be the head of general surgery at his hospital in Minnesota. That offer is all the more complicated by the fact that Meredith’s new boyfriend Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) works at the same hospital and seems pretty ready to put down some new roots with her.

It seems like Meredith is pretty seriously considering the move to Minnesota. In the Episode 14 promo, she tells her daughter Zola about the possibility of them moving across the country. You know once Meredith involves her kids in a big decision, things are getting pretty real. You can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy promo below:

Meanwhile, in the rest of the promo, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) go full power couple by teaming up to save the life of a young girl in a surgery Maggie calls “terrifying.” The 13-year-old patient has already had two heart surgeries, and Maggie proposes a risky third where they cut her heart in half. It sounds like a pretty incredible medical innovation, the kind that usually only happens at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Even if Meredith leaves Seattle, it looks like her sister Maggie will keep the Grey Sloan legacy going.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.