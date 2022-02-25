The moment many Grey’s Anatomy fans hoped for finally arrived in the Season 18 winter premiere when Jo (Camilla Luddington) officially turned her friendship with Link (Chris Carmack) into something more. After Link realized that he and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are truly not getting back together, he found a little more than just comfort with his friend Jo. They finally took their relationship to the next level with a steamy makeout session, and the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 10 promo indicates things are about to get more intimate.

The promo shows Link and Jo in bed together in Jo's apartment, so it looks like their romantic tryst is continuing on beyond this last episode. After that bedroom scene, though, the promo shows Jo talking to Carina (Stefania Spampinato) about Link. “If you love him, you have to tell him,” Carina says. “Or you have to stop having sex with him.” Jo looks pretty exasperated by that choice, so it seems like she has a tough decision ahead of her.

Check out the full promo, including a very tense scene between Teddy (Kim Raver) and a bed-ridden Owen (Kevin McKidd), below:

Jo and Link’s big moment in the winter premiere happened after Jo helped Link recognize that he doesn't have a future with Amelia. “Amelia is a good mom and a great surgeon and a decent human being, but she doesn't want you want," Jo told Link. "And you are Atticus Lincoln. You are the best ortho surgeon, the best bartender, the best father I know. And you're also really hot... There are other women who would love to love you, Link."

Jo’s feelings for Link emerged after Link revealed earlier this season that he had a crush on Jo years ago. With so much history to their relationship, saying the big L-word to each other would definitely be a big leap. Fans will have to tune in next week to see just how seriously Jo takes her relationship with Link.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.