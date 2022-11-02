Greg Grippo Left A Flirty Comment On Victoria Fuller’s Instagram

It seems like Bachelor Nation may have a new — and very unexpected — couple on the horizon. Although Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are hitting it off on Bachelor In Paradise, it’s starting to look like their connection didn’t last. Since the show wrapped filming in late June, Fuller has been spotted getting closer to another member of Bachelor Nation: Greg Grippo. So, are Grippo and Fuller dating? According to rumors on social media, there’s definitely something going on.

On Nov. 1, Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop shared a telling screenshot of Grippo’s comment on Fuller’s Instagram, per Us Weekly. Earlier that day, Fuller posted a video of her sporting a black gown with the caption, “go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like 🖤.” Grippo responded to the video, “Good girl.” 👀 Though he deleted the comment, it will forever live on in screenshots.

This isn’t the first time Grippo and Fuller have sparked romance rumors. On Oct. 24, the duo was spotted together in Rome, Italy. Then, on Oct. 26, they were photographed together again — this time, at the airport. Despite the fact that Fuller is still on BIP, it doesn’t seem like producers are too worried about giving anything away. Per Us Weekly, when TikToker ZacharyReality tweeted about the sitch, show creator Mike Fleiss didn’t try to hide the Grippo and Fuller rumors.

“Someone told me it’s possible the producers sent VF & GG to Italy on purpose to make a scandal so viewers are interested come reunion time,” ZacharyReality tweeted on Oct. 27. Fleiss quote-retweeted the rumor, adding, “That’s absurd!”

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

On Oct. 29, Fuller seemingly addressed the speculation in a video posted to Instagram. “Thank you for all of the support this week,” she told her followers. After @bachelornation.scoop reposted the clip, hinting at the Grippo rumors, Fuller replied, “Mind ya damn business.” Fair enough.

There’s still no telling what will go down in Paradise, but it seems like the drama didn’t stop at the beach.