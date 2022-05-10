Gossip Girl Inspired This Detail In Blake Lively’s Met Gala Dress

Blake Lively was one of the most talked about celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala. The actor arrived on the red carpet in a stunning Versace gown (inspired by the Statue of Liberty) that transformed from copper to patina green. She also wore a golden tiara and matching earrings, which only made her look even more like royalty. As if that wasn't amazing enough, Lively revealed in a May 9 video interview with Vogue that her dress also included a subtle tribute to Gossip Girl.

The show is set in New York, so because Lively wanted her dress to be based around the city’s architecture, she obviously had to include a nod toward the show that launched her to stardom. “New York has been such a critical part of who I am,” she said. “It’s the place I choose to live. It’s the love of my life other than my family.”

Lively came up with the idea to have her gown change colors. “I thought, ‘I would love to arrive in a copper dress and have that dress patina as I ascend the carpet,’” Lively said. “The Statue of Liberty obviously showed up as a shiny copper like a penny, and now it’s the green that we have, so instead of me performing, I wanted the dress to perform.”

All eyes were on Lively as her team unpinned part of her dress to reveal its transforming effect, and she went on to reveal more of the dress’ details. She said the columns featured on the bronze part of her gown were an homage to the Empire State Building, while her dress’ green train was inspired by the constellation ceiling from Grand Central Station. This detail was especially significant to Lively because of Gossip Girl.

"Grand Central felt like a sort of really neat full-circle moment because [in] the first shot of Gossip Girl, I'm on a train and I pull into the station, and it's a shot of Grand Central station," Lively said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No doubt about it: Lively’s Statue of Liberty dress will definitely be remembered as one of her most iconic.