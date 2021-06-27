This is downright criminal. After four seasons, the beloved NBC dramedy Good Girls has officially been canceled after four seasons. To make matters worse, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix considered reviving the show for one final season, but these plans collapsed due to “financial reasons.” Understandably, fans haven’t taken this bad news lightly, and these tweets about Good Girls’ untimely end are calling for justice.

ICYMI: Good Girls follows three suburban moms (played by Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman) who get sucked into their town’s criminal underworld when they wind up laundering money for a crime boss. Since 2018, the show has managed to toe the line between comedy and high-stakes crime drama, exploring how ordinary people can get drawn into this life in a way that would make Weeds and Breaking Bad proud. And Good Girls sets itself apart from the crowd with a strong, poignant exploration of female friendship. How dare you, NBC?!

With only a handful of episodes left in Season 4’s run, plenty of fans were rightfully devastated that Beth, Ruby, and Annie’s story is wrapping up too soon. There’s still plenty more to explore, and I need my Beth and Rio endgame! With the news that Good Girls is officially coming to an end, viewers took to Twitter to express their heartbreak and demand a proper ending for their girls.

It’s not just fans who are upset, either: Good Girls’ stars are just as devastated. Following the show’s cancellation on Friday, June 25, Hendricks shared an Instagram pic of her character Beth covering her sister Annie’s eyes in response to the news. “Well, we gave it our all. We really did,” she wrote. “Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.” Whitman also reposted the meme with a series of heartbroken emojis. Ouch!

For now, audiences can take comfort in the fact that there are still a few episodes of Good Girls Season 4 to go. The series finale airs on July 8 on NBC, and though things didn’t go as plan, hopefully it’ll be a goodbye to remember.