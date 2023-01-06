Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Is Full Of TikTok Bops

Very few shows are able to switch tones as successfully as Ginny & Georgia does. In one scene, the series will be a serious crime drama, and in the next one it’ll be a high school comedy. One of the tools the show uses to help with all the different moods is its music. The Ginny & Georgia Season 2 soundtrack is full of songs that hit just about every emotion.

Warning: Spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 follow. Ginny & Georgia series creator Sarah Lampert spoke to Deadline about how the show’s different tones make it so audiences don’t always know what to expect. “My favorite thing about the show is that it is always evolving and changing, and because we touch on so many different tones within the show, we really get to sink into whichever tone we want to at the moment,” she said.

Music plays a big role in those audience surprises on Ginny & Georgia, especially the suspenseful Season 2 finale when Georgia gets arrested at her own wedding. “I think it’s so poetic, it’s so the tone of the show that Georgia is put into that cop car to “Going to the Chapel” playing in the background so cheery, and it’s heartbreaking,” Lampert said.

Sophie Giraud/Netflix

In addition to the soundtrack of music used throughout the episodes, Season 2 also features a bunch of original music, from both Hunter’s (Mason Temple) band and the school musical Max (Sara Waisglas) stars in. You can dive deeper into those original songs here. If you’re more interested in the bops that make up the rest of the soundtrack, you can check out the Spotify playlist and the full list of songs below.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 1: “Welcome Back, B*tches!”

“I Hate It” by again&again

“Pasta” by Angie McMahon

“Pretty Ugly” by Tierra Whack

“Save your Words” by Craig Stickland

“Eye to Eye” by Specific Coast

“Colors” by Black Pumas

“Distance” by Julian Daniel

“Numb” by Tramont

“Peaches” by Justin Beiber

“Drop the Game” by Flume and Chet Faker

“Don’t Let Me Go” by Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 2: “Why Does Everything Have to Be So Terrible, All the Time, Forever?”

“The Hunger” by San Fermin

“Lalala” by Soran

“Shame” by Nick Throop

“Young Lovers” by Dutchkid

“Blue” by FLAVIA

“YeeHaw” by Love Harder & Willie Jones

“The Market Place” by Matt Dune

“Irresistible” by ColinResponse

“Georgia” by Tiggs Da Author

“Weightless” by Chiiild

“Sacrificial” by Rezz

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 3: “What Are You Playing at, Little Girl?”

“Devil I Know” by Allie X

“I Rly Rly Like U (Coast Modern)” by Baby Bulldog

“No Negotiations” by Anna Sofia

“Don’t Count Me Out”by Lu Kala

“Work and the Weather” by High School Skinny

“You’re the One” by Kaytranada ft. Syd

“Child’s Play” by Nick Throop

“Cougars” by Ezra Jordan

“Zanzibar” by Kamaliza

“The Best” by Erica Banks

“Love Somebody” by Justin Caruso ft. Chris Lee

“Blondes” by Peach PRC

“Cross My Heart” by Meg Smith

“Bad Habits” by High School Skinny

“Hold On” by ill peach

“Welcome to My Life” by Bleum

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 4: “Happy My Birthday to You”

“Put The Gun Down” by ZZ Ward

“1Night” by Daddy Nat

“Me 4 Me” by Koyotie

“Wild & Weak” by Waax

“4runner” by Prettyboyshav

“Mess Me Up” by Natania

“Woo” by Charmaine

“Can’t Quit” by Lhitney

“Keep Up” by RaeLynn

“Send It Off” by Greg Shulman

“I’m Just a Dog” by Specific Coast

“The Other Side” by Axel Mansoor

“Everybody Calls Me Son” by Specific Coast

“Way You Move” by Attom & Frye

“Everybody Calls Me Son (Inst)” by Specific Coast

“Eat Them Apples” by Suzi Wu

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 5: “Latkes Are Lit”

“Drinkee” by Sofi Tukker

“Hey Bunny” by Baby Bugs

“Good Friends” by Black Roses

“Vibin Out” by FKJ ft. June Marieezy

“Paamon” by Noa Kirel X Itay Galo

“6’s to 9’s” by Big Wild ft. Rationale

“Another” by Ruru

“Can’t Stop It” by Nat Bodkier

“Bad Habits” by High School Skinny

“I Can’t Take It Anymore” by The Hit Makers

“Come Down” by Cast

“Something About You (Chill Mix)” by Elderbrook & Rudimental

“Keep Your Heart Light (Inst)” by Alyssa Degati

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 6: “A Very Merry Ginny and Georgia Christmas Special”

“Deck the Halls” by Caprice

“The Thought Of You” by Luwten

“I Never Get Tired of Xmas” by Famous Friend

“Merry Christmas (I Finally Mean It)” by Greisum

“Away in a Manger” by Gage & G Miller

“The First Noel” by Lakewood

“Christmas Eve (Mix 3)” by Specific Coast

“Deck the Halls” by Lakewood

“Hush (Still Woozy Remix” by The Marias

“Silent Night Demo” by Caprice

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 7: “We’re Going to Serenade the Sh*t Out of You”

“Raw Thoughts” by Baby Queen

“Stranger” by Future Generations

“Time” by Reyn Hartley

“In The Afternoon” by Josef Salvat

“Fight For Me” by Bukola

“Seventeen” by Ruru

“Waking” by Hayley Taylor

“Like Yesterday” by Malory

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

“Fireflies” by Owl City

“Retrograde” by DHRUV

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 8: “Hark! Darkness Descends!”

“Juno” by Choker

“Yellow Dress” by Holly Clausius

“Pretty Pills for Broken Hearts” by Cloudy June

“Riptide” by Hayley Taylor

“It’s OK (Benda Remix)” by Tisoki

“Rockstar” by Duncan Burnett, Mark Francis

“Evil Eye” by Bellah

“My Love Is A Cannibal” by Joe Marson

“Ooh Yeah” by Janette King

“As I Am” by Julia Carlucci

“Rakefire” by Frank Mighty’s Hotline

“Never Enough” by Two Lanes

“Riptide” by Hayley Taylor

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 9: “Kill Gil”

“Good Girl” by Morganne

“Drive All Night” by The Niteshift

“Georgia Power” by Blanco Brown

“Nothing But A Memory” by Laikipia

“Our Love Is Enough” by Adam Townsend

“Lucid” by Morganne

“As I Am” by Julia Carlucci

“Eye To Eye” by Specific Coast

“Don’t You Learn” by JSB

“No Pain (Rostam Remix)” by DJDS, Khalid, Charlie Wilson, Charlotte Day Wilson, Rostam

“Missing Me” by Angie McMahon

“u were never mind” by Ryan Wright

“White Flag” by Bishop Briggs

“Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez ft. Em Beihold

“Start A War” by Klergy & Valerie Broussard

Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Episode 10: “I’m No Cinderella”

“Open” by Grace Aimi

“Blue” by Julia Chase

“Prism of Love” by Blakey ft. Jones

“Stole My Heart” by Beasts With No Name

“Yellow” by Sam Opoku

“I Miss You, I’m Sorry” by Gracie Abrams

“A Little Wicked” by Valerie Broussard

“F*ck Your Sunshine (Clean)” by Laszewo

“Upper Hand” by Hilzie

“Arc” by Yoste

“Raw Thoughts” by Baby Queen

“You Are The Reason (Instrumental)” by Laura Sullivan

“Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez ft. Em Beihold

“Barely Alive” by UFO UFO

“Chapel of Love” by The Dixie Cups

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia are streaming on Netflix now.