Gigi Hadid Cleared Things Up After She Seemed To Suggest Rihanna Is Having Twins

When Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky shocked the world on Jan. 31 by announcing via Instagram they are expecting a baby together, a slew of fellow celebrity friends congratulated the couple, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. RiRi and Hadid have worked together in the past when Hadid was a model on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, so of course Hadid congratulated the expecting mother. But Hadid’s congratulatory comment left a lot of people confused on whether or not RiRi was having twins. Gigi Hadid had to clear up those rumors that Rihanna is pregnant with twins with a follow-up comment, and now it finally all makes sense.

The “Umbrella” singer took to IG on Feb. 2 to share a slideshow of photos of her baby bump, and that’s where Hadid dropped a comment that had pretty much everyone suspicious: “Three angles.” Um, excuse me!? Rih and Rocky tend to keep their relationship super private, which was why their big announcement was such a surprise, so Hadid’s comment implying Rihanna is pregnant with twins was a pretty big deal. The comment quickly blew up, prompting Hadid to clarify things shortly afterwards.

With all the confusion, Hadid returned to the comments section to reveal she was not hinting at twins, but rather referring to Rihanna, Rocky, and the baby. “I just caught word of this commotion. I meant Rih/Rocky/bab lol.”

So, no second baby, everyone. At least, that we know of.

Rihanna’s baby bump debut was captioned, “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month,” nodding at the fact that the announcement lined up perfectly with the beginning of February.

Fans have been speculating about Rihanna’s pregnancy since December 2021, although the singer never commented on the rumors until her big reveal. But, she’s always been open about sharing her thoughts on becoming a mother one day. When asked in a 2020 interview with British Vogue where she’d be in 10 years the singer expressed, “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient,” she said. “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.”

She added that she’d even have children with or without a partner in the picture. “Hell, yeah, [I'd have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she explained. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Well, now that that’s been cleared up, we can continue to congratulate Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their growing family.