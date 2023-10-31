The world has lost a good friend. On Oct. 28, the news broke that Matthew Perry had died. The actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub. No cause of death has been confirmed. In the wake of the tragedy, Perry’s Friends co-stars paid tribute to their close friend with touching statements.

Perry got his start as an actor when he was just 10 years old and worked consistently throughout his life, but his most famous role was as the neurotic smart aleck Chandler Bing on the generation-defining sitcom Friends. Throughout the show’s run from 1994 to 2004, Perry developed a close friendship with his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

The six actors remained close in the years after the series ended, memorably reuniting in 2021 for the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. That would end up being Perry’s final on-screen appearance.

Two days after Perry’s death, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, Kudrow, and LeBlanc released a joint statement expressing their grief via People. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement reads.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they continue. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

HBO Max

The creators and executive producers of Friends also paid tribute to Perry the day after his death. Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright released a joined statement via Deadline to share their heartbreak.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” the message read. “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”