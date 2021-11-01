Spooky Season comes to a crashing halt on Nov. 1, rudely shoved out the door by turkeys carrying gift boxes and Black Friday coupons. Even Mariah Carey is here to say that the holiday season is underway. But it’s not just time for public spaces to put “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat ad nauseam. The holidays are coming in full force on TV as well, with festive episodes for hit shows and seasonal movies for the whole family. For those who just can’t wait for the merry content, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2021 schedule is here to help you plan.

Since the 2019 merger of Fox and Disney, Freeform’s holiday offerings have gotten a little more varied than just your typical Walt Disney Pictures lineup of The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause. Freeform’s holiday programming free-for-all now includes the entire Home Alone franchise and The Simpsons holiday episodes. There are also a few modern-day classics thrown in, like Love Actually.

However, one sad note: This year marks a sea change in the Freeform lineup, with the retirement of Miracle on 34th Street. The longtime classic is finally exiting the 25 Days calendar. But fans shouldn’t take it too hard, as some mid-century classics remain, with all the Rankin and Bass claymations still on tap, as they are every year.

Freeform

Here’s the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule. All times listed are Eastern Standard.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

11:05 a.m. The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Thursday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

11 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m. Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. Home Alone

5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Friday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

4:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, Dec. 4

7 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m. Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m. Home Alone

11:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m. Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. Home Alone

9:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2

Monday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

11 a.m. Daddy’s Home 2

1:10 p.m. Home Alone

3:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. Stealing Christmas

11 a.m. Home Alone

1:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12 a.m. Arthur Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. Snow

11 a.m. Jingle All the Way

1 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

3 p.m. Arthur Christmas

5 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

9:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Thursday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Snowglobe

Friday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. Call Me Claus

12 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

2:35 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. Home Alone

6:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m. The Star

11:40 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

3:10 p.m. Toy Story

5:10 p.m. Toy Story 2

7:15 p.m. Toy Story 3

9:45 p.m. Toy Story 4

11:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. The Star

9 a.m. Jingle All the Way

11 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m. Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Monday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

4 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Tuesday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. Love Actually

3:30 p.m. Home Alone

6 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. The Night Before

Wednesday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11 a.m. Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. The Preacher’s Wife

1 p.m. Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Friday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. Love Actually

12 p.m. Home Alone

2:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 18

7:35 a.m. Love Actually

10:45 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

9:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12:20 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m. Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

6:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. Home Alone

10:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. Home Alone

1 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:15p p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. The Little Drummer Boy

1 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2

4 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Wednesday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. Love the Coopers

12 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2

2:05 p.m. Home Alone

4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12 p.m. Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. The Star

4:05 p.m. Home Alone

6:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas

Friday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

11 a.m. The Star

1 p.m. Home Alone

3:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Saturday, Dec. 25