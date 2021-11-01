Spooky Season comes to a crashing halt on Nov. 1, rudely shoved out the door by turkeys carrying gift boxes and Black Friday coupons. Even Mariah Carey is here to say that the holiday season is underway. But it’s not just time for public spaces to put “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat ad nauseam. The holidays are coming in full force on TV as well, with festive episodes for hit shows and seasonal movies for the whole family. For those who just can’t wait for the merry content, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2021 schedule is here to help you plan.
Since the 2019 merger of Fox and Disney, Freeform’s holiday offerings have gotten a little more varied than just your typical Walt Disney Pictures lineup of The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause. Freeform’s holiday programming free-for-all now includes the entire Home Alone franchise and The Simpsons holiday episodes. There are also a few modern-day classics thrown in, like Love Actually.
However, one sad note: This year marks a sea change in the Freeform lineup, with the retirement of Miracle on 34th Street. The longtime classic is finally exiting the 25 Days calendar. But fans shouldn’t take it too hard, as some mid-century classics remain, with all the Rankin and Bass claymations still on tap, as they are every year.
Here’s the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule. All times listed are Eastern Standard.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- 7 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
- 11:05 a.m. The Santa Clause
- 1:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 3:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:50 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Thursday, Dec. 2
- 7 a.m. The Mistle-tones
- 10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 11 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 1:05 p.m. Arthur Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. Home Alone
- 5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, Dec. 3
- 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
- 9:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 4:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, Dec. 4
- 7 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
- 7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 9:35 a.m Prancer Returns
- 11:40 a.m Home Alone 3
- 1:50 p.m. Arthur Christmas
- 3:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 7:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 7:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 8:50 p.m. Home Alone
- 11:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, Dec. 5
- 7 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 9:05 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10:05 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:10 p.m. Arthur Christmas
- 2:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 5 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 5:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:40 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:50 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2
Monday, Dec. 6
- 7 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 10:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
- 11 a.m. Daddy’s Home 2
- 1:10 p.m. Home Alone
- 3:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 7
- 7 a.m. Stealing Christmas
- 11 a.m. Home Alone
- 1:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way
- 6:15 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 12 a.m. Arthur Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- 7 a.m. Snow
- 11 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 1 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
- 3 p.m. Arthur Christmas
- 5 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 7:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 9:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Thursday, Dec. 9
- 7 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- 10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
- 1:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 3:50 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 5:50 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. Snowglobe
Friday, Dec. 10
- 7 a.m. Call Me Claus
- 12 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 2:35 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:10 p.m. Home Alone
- 6:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 11
- 7 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:05 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 9:35 a.m. The Star
- 11:40 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 1:10 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 2:40 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 3:10 p.m. Toy Story
- 5:10 p.m. Toy Story 2
- 7:15 p.m. Toy Story 3
- 9:45 p.m. Toy Story 4
- 11:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 12
- 7 a.m. The Star
- 9 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 11 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
- 1:05 p.m. Arthur Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 5:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 7:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 9:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12 a.m. Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, Dec. 13
- 7 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
- 1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 4 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- 7 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 12:30 p.m. Love Actually
- 3:30 p.m. Home Alone
- 6 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:30 p.m. Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
- 12 a.m. The Night Before
Wednesday, Dec. 15
- 7 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- 11 a.m. Office Christmas Party
- 1:35 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 3:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 16
- 7 a.m. Black Nativity
- 10:30 a.m. The Preacher’s Wife
- 1 p.m. Almost Christmas
- 3:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, Dec. 17
- 9 a.m. Love Actually
- 12 p.m. Home Alone
- 2:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:10 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 18
- 7:35 a.m. Love Actually
- 10:45 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:55 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 3:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 5:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 9:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 12:20 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 19
- 7:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:30 a.m. Home Alone 3
- 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 1:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 4:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 6:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 6:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 7:50 p.m. Home Alone
- 10:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 1 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, Dec. 20
- 7 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 10:30 a.m. Home Alone
- 1 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 4:40 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 5:15p p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- 10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 12:30 p.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 1 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2
- 4 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
- 9:30 a.m. Love the Coopers
- 12 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2
- 2:05 p.m. Home Alone
- 4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, Dec. 23
- 7 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 9 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 12 p.m. Arthur Christmas
- 2:05 p.m. The Star
- 4:05 p.m. Home Alone
- 6:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
- 7 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 11 a.m. The Star
- 1 p.m. Home Alone
- 3:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 9 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Saturday, Dec. 25
- 7 a.m. Arthur Christmas
- 9:10 a.m. The Santa Clause
- 11:20 a.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 1:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 5:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:45 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas