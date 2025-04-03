The Fourth Wing TV show is officially on its way, and while the details about the upcoming series are few and far between, there are some juicy rumors about which actors may sign on. In October 2023, Amazon MGM Studios and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society acquired the rights to Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling romantasy series, The Empyrean — including Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, Onyx Storm, and two upcoming novels in the five-part series.

“Enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail expected to live a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general ― her tough-as-talons mother ― has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders,” the official logline for the TV series reads, per Variety. “If the fire-breathing beasts don’t kill her, one of her fellow riders just might. Suspense, action, romance, and dragons blend together in a propulsive fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros.”

Here is everything that has been released so far about the forthcoming television show — including Yarros’ one requirement for casting and the actor who is rumored to be playing Violet’s love interest, Xaden Riorson.

There Is No Set Release Date

The release date for the Fourth Wing television series has not been announced yet. However, Yarros revealed that she’s already read through a couple scripts at a release party for Onyx Storm on Jan. 20. “I’ve read two versions of the script now, and it is, oh my God,” Yarros said at the time in a video posted to TikTok. “I was super scared to read it because I think when you hand somebody your baby and you say, ‘Tell me what you think is important in here,’ you’re kind of like, ‘It’s all important!’"

Apparently, Yarros is happy about how the screenplay adaptation is progressing. “I kicked my feet the entire time — like, I love it,” she continued. “Moira [Walley-Beckett] has done such an amazing job capturing everyone’s voice and the dialogue that you guys love and just the energy and spirit of the book.”

1 Heavily Rumored Actor Has Teased His Potential Casting

Fans have been eagerly waiting for any cast announcements, but nothing official has been shared yet. Even Yarros refused to share her dream cast for the show. “I would never put my fancast in your heads,” she said during an October 2024 Q&A. “The cast is so diverse, and I want to open that up to more diversity. And I feel like the second I say who I think this character is, that’s who everyone will accept — and only who they will accept.”

Yarros also sounded optimistic about the studio casting some unknown names. “I kinda hope they find an up-and-coming generation, honestly,” she added.

While Yarros has limited control over the casting process, she did share one requirement for whoever takes on the role of Xaden, everyone’s favorite book boyfriend. “They know how staunch I am against whitewashing Xaden,” she said. "And so I think that's the biggest thing.”

In the absence of any official cast announcements, there are rumors that the studio found its Xaden in Josh Heuston, who has actually spoken about possibly taking on the part. “You have to ask the scribes, I suppose,” Heuston told E!, when asked about the rumors at The Last of Us Season 2 Australian premiere on April 2. (JSYK, the scribes are characters in The Empyrean books.)

When asked about potentially being called Xaden in the future, Heuston played it coy. “Interesting,” he told reporters, “Yeah, that’s a great nickname." The Dune: Prophecy actor also seemed open to the idea of the name “suit[ing]” him. “Hopefully, who knows?” he said.

The List Of Executive Producers Includes Some Big Names

Executive producers on the project include Jordan, Yarros, Liz Raposo, Liz Pelletier, and Stefano Agosto, per Variety. (Yarros will be action as a non-writing EP on the series.)

Amazon MGM Studios and Outlier Society also have a showrunner picked out. In July 2024, they shared the news on Instagram, “Our TV adaption of Fourth Wing has finally found its showrunner — Emmy, PGA, Golden Globe and Peabody Award winner [Moira Walley-Beckett]. We can’t wait to bring this series to life. See you all at Basgiath!” (Walley-Beckett also worked on Breaking Bad and Anne With An E.)