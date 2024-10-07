Getting lost in the moment happens to the best of actors. Apparently, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield had an awkward moment while filming a sex scene for their film We Live In Time. According to Garfield, he and Pugh did not hear “cut” and continued to act out the intimate scene.

“We do the first take of this very intimate, passionate sex scene,” Garfield said, while doing press for the movie at the 92nd Street Y. “And it’s a closed set, which means it’s only me and Florence in a room together and the camera operator — who is our DP — a very lovely man called Stewart.”

In a clip of the appearance posted to X, formerly called Twitter, Garfield explained how the it all went down. “The scene becomes passionate and we choreographed it,” he said. “And we get into it — as it were — and we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe and we’re like, ‘OK, we’ll go to the next thing and the next thing, we’ll let this progress.’”

Apparently, Pugh and Garfield realized the scene was running a little long “telepathically.” Garfield recalled, “This definitely feels like a longer take. I look up, and in the corner is Stewart and our boom operator. Stewart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall.” (Garfield then acted out the uncomfortable memory on stage.)

Garfield previously opened up about the BTS process of We Live In Time during an Esquire interview, published Oct. 2. Explaining what it was like to film the movie, Garfield described a few up-close-and-personal scenes. “We had to do the most intimate things I think human beings have to do — you know, [Pugh] had to be on all fours, then on a toilet, naked. And we have to have my face where I have my face, my hands where I have my hands, and the sex scenes have to be incredibly intimate,” he told the outlet.

Despite some initial embarrassment, Pugh told Esquire that they eventually got to a point of comfort with one another. “We truly felt held by each other, and I felt like my abilities were respected and given back in his abilities,” she said. “When we finished the job, we both felt like, ‘What an amazing partnership we have created and what an amazing thing to know that we will do it again.’”